NHL
Stars vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 3
Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Nashville Predators.
NHL odds
Stars vs Predators Game Info
- Dallas Stars (49-21-4) vs. Nashville Predators (27-40-8)
- Date: Thursday, April 3, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Predators Odds
Moneyline
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-285)
|Predators (+230)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-285)
|Predators (+230)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Predators Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Stars win (71.4%)
Prediction: Stars win (71.4%)
Stars vs Predators Puck Line
- The Predators are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Stars. The Predators are -110 to cover the spread, and the Stars are -110.
Stars vs Predators Over/Under
- The over/under for Stars-Predators on April 3 is 5.5. The over is -122, and the under is +100.
Stars vs Predators Moneyline
- Dallas is a -285 favorite on the moneyline, while Nashville is a +230 underdog on the road.