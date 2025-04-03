FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Stars vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 3

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Stars vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 3

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Nashville Predators.

Stars vs Predators Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (49-21-4) vs. Nashville Predators (27-40-8)
  • Date: Thursday, April 3, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Predators Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-285)Predators (+230)5.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Predators Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (71.4%)

Stars vs Predators Puck Line

  • The Predators are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Stars. The Predators are -110 to cover the spread, and the Stars are -110.

Stars vs Predators Over/Under

  • The over/under for Stars-Predators on April 3 is 5.5. The over is -122, and the under is +100.

Stars vs Predators Moneyline

  • Dallas is a -285 favorite on the moneyline, while Nashville is a +230 underdog on the road.

