Stars vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 3

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Nashville Predators.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stars vs Predators Game Info

Dallas Stars (49-21-4) vs. Nashville Predators (27-40-8)

Date: Thursday, April 3, 2025

Thursday, April 3, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Predators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-285) Predators (+230) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Predators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Stars win (71.4%)

Stars vs Predators Puck Line

The Predators are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Stars. The Predators are -110 to cover the spread, and the Stars are -110.

Stars vs Predators Over/Under

The over/under for Stars-Predators on April 3 is 5.5. The over is -122, and the under is +100.

Stars vs Predators Moneyline

Dallas is a -285 favorite on the moneyline, while Nashville is a +230 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!