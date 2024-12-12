Stars vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 12

The Dallas Stars will take on the Nashville Predators in NHL action on Thursday.

Stars vs Predators Game Info

Dallas Stars (17-10) vs. Nashville Predators (7-16-6)

Date: Thursday, December 12, 2024

Thursday, December 12, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Predators Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-210) Predators (+172) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Predators Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (65.2%)

Stars vs Predators Puck Line

The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals (+122 to cover). Nashville, the underdog, is -150.

Stars vs Predators Over/Under

The over/under for the Stars versus Predators game on December 12 has been set at 5.5, with -138 odds on the over and +112 odds on the under.

Stars vs Predators Moneyline

Dallas is the favorite, -210 on the moneyline, while Nashville is a +172 underdog on the road.

