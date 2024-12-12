NHL
Stars vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 12
The Dallas Stars will take on the Nashville Predators in NHL action on Thursday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Stars vs Predators Game Info
- Dallas Stars (17-10) vs. Nashville Predators (7-16-6)
- Date: Thursday, December 12, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Predators Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-210)
|Predators (+172)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Predators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (65.2%)
Stars vs Predators Puck Line
- The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals (+122 to cover). Nashville, the underdog, is -150.
Stars vs Predators Over/Under
- The over/under for the Stars versus Predators game on December 12 has been set at 5.5, with -138 odds on the over and +112 odds on the under.
Stars vs Predators Moneyline
- Dallas is the favorite, -210 on the moneyline, while Nashville is a +172 underdog on the road.