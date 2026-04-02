Mammoth vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 2

In NHL action on Thursday, the Utah Mammoth take on the Seattle Kraken.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mammoth vs Kraken Game Info

Utah Mammoth (38-30-6) vs. Seattle Kraken (32-30-11)

Date: Thursday, April 2, 2026

Thursday, April 2, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ESPN+

Mammoth vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Mammoth (-134) Kraken (+112) 6.5 Mammoth (-1.5)

Mammoth vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mammoth win (64.1%)

Mammoth vs Kraken Puck Line

The Kraken are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Mammoth. The Kraken are -215 to cover the spread, and the Mammoth are +172.

Mammoth vs Kraken Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Mammoth-Kraken on April 2, with the over at +114 and the under at -140.

Mammoth vs Kraken Moneyline

Seattle is a +112 underdog on the moneyline, while Utah is a -134 favorite on the road.

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