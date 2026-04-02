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NHL

Mammoth vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Mammoth vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 2

In NHL action on Thursday, the Utah Mammoth take on the Seattle Kraken.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mammoth vs Kraken Game Info

  • Utah Mammoth (38-30-6) vs. Seattle Kraken (32-30-11)
  • Date: Thursday, April 2, 2026
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Mammoth vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Mammoth (-134)Kraken (+112)6.5Mammoth (-1.5)

Mammoth vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Mammoth win (64.1%)

Mammoth vs Kraken Puck Line

  • The Kraken are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Mammoth. The Kraken are -215 to cover the spread, and the Mammoth are +172.

Mammoth vs Kraken Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Mammoth-Kraken on April 2, with the over at +114 and the under at -140.

Mammoth vs Kraken Moneyline

  • Seattle is a +112 underdog on the moneyline, while Utah is a -134 favorite on the road.

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