NHL
Oilers vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 2
The Thursday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Chicago Blackhawks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Oilers vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (38-28-9) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (27-34-14)
- Date: Thursday, April 2, 2026
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Blackhawks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-220)
|Blackhawks (+180)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Oilers win (60.7%)
Oilers vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals (+110 to cover). Chicago, the underdog, is -134.
Oilers vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- The over/under for Oilers-Blackhawks on April 2 is 6.5. The over is -114, and the under is -106.
Oilers vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- The Oilers vs Blackhawks moneyline has Edmonton as a -220 favorite, while Chicago is a +180 underdog on the road.