Oilers vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 2

The Thursday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Chicago Blackhawks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Oilers vs Blackhawks Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (38-28-9) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (27-34-14)

Date: Thursday, April 2, 2026

Thursday, April 2, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-220) Blackhawks (+180) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oilers win (60.7%)

Oilers vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals (+110 to cover). Chicago, the underdog, is -134.

Oilers vs Blackhawks Over/Under

The over/under for Oilers-Blackhawks on April 2 is 6.5. The over is -114, and the under is -106.

Oilers vs Blackhawks Moneyline

The Oilers vs Blackhawks moneyline has Edmonton as a -220 favorite, while Chicago is a +180 underdog on the road.

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