NHL
Sharks vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 2
Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the San Jose Sharks and the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Sharks vs Maple Leafs Game Info
- San Jose Sharks (35-31-7) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (32-30-13)
- Date: Thursday, April 2, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Sharks vs Maple Leafs Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Sharks (-134)
|Maple Leafs (+112)
|6.5
|Sharks (-1.5)
Sharks vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Sharks win (53.4%)
Sharks vs Maple Leafs Puck Line
- The Sharks are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Maple Leafs. The Sharks are +180 to cover the spread, while the Maple Leafs are -225.
Sharks vs Maple Leafs Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Sharks-Maple Leafs on April 2, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Sharks vs Maple Leafs Moneyline
- San Jose is the favorite, -134 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +112 underdog on the road.