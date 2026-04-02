NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 2
The San Antonio Spurs versus the Los Angeles Clippers is a game to watch on a Thursday NBA schedule that includes plenty of competitive contests.
Before Thursday's NBA action, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.
Detroit Pistons vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (68.33% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-5.5)
- Total: 222.5
- Moneyline: Pistons -205, Timberwolves +172
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video, FDSDET, FDSNX
Bet on Detroit Pistons vs. Minnesota Timberwolves with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns
- Projected Favorite: Hornets (66.10% win probability)
- Spread: Hornets (-6)
- Total: 225.5
- Moneyline: Hornets -235, Suns +194
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, AZFamily, Suns+
Bet on Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (73.22% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-9)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -391, Lakers +310
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video, SportsNet LA
Bet on Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (60.31% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-10.5)
- Total: 229.5
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -521, Warriors +400
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSOH
Bet on Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Projected Favorite: Trail Blazers (71.32% win probability)
- Spread: Trail Blazers (-6.5)
- Total: 233.5
- Moneyline: Trail Blazers -270, Pelicans +220
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KUNP, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+
Bet on Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Projected Favorite: Clippers (52.98% win probability)
- Spread: Clippers (-2.5)
- Total: 230.5
- Moneyline: Clippers -134, Spurs +114
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSC, FDSSW
Bet on Los Angeles Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.
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