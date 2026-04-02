NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 2

The San Antonio Spurs versus the Los Angeles Clippers is a game to watch on a Thursday NBA schedule that includes plenty of competitive contests.

Before Thursday's NBA action, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.

Detroit Pistons vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Pistons (68.33% win probability)

Pistons (68.33% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-5.5)

Pistons (-5.5) Total: 222.5

222.5 Moneyline: Pistons -205, Timberwolves +172

Pistons -205, Timberwolves +172 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video, FDSDET, FDSNX

Bet on Detroit Pistons vs. Minnesota Timberwolves with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns

Projected Favorite: Hornets (66.10% win probability)

Hornets (66.10% win probability) Spread: Hornets (-6)

Hornets (-6) Total: 225.5

225.5 Moneyline: Hornets -235, Suns +194

Hornets -235, Suns +194 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, AZFamily, Suns+

Bet on Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Projected Favorite: Thunder (73.22% win probability)

Thunder (73.22% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-9)

Thunder (-9) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Thunder -391, Lakers +310

Thunder -391, Lakers +310 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video, SportsNet LA

Bet on Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (60.31% win probability)

Cavaliers (60.31% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-10.5)

Cavaliers (-10.5) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -521, Warriors +400

Cavaliers -521, Warriors +400 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSOH

Bet on Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Projected Favorite: Trail Blazers (71.32% win probability)

Trail Blazers (71.32% win probability) Spread: Trail Blazers (-6.5)

Trail Blazers (-6.5) Total: 233.5

233.5 Moneyline: Trail Blazers -270, Pelicans +220

Trail Blazers -270, Pelicans +220 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KUNP, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+

Bet on Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: Clippers (52.98% win probability)

Clippers (52.98% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-2.5)

Clippers (-2.5) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Clippers -134, Spurs +114

Clippers -134, Spurs +114 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSC, FDSSW

Bet on Los Angeles Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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