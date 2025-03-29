Stars vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 29

The NHL slate on Saturday includes the Dallas Stars taking on the Seattle Kraken.

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Dallas Stars (47-21-4) vs. Seattle Kraken (31-36-6)

Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025

Saturday, March 29, 2025 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Kraken Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-184) Kraken (+152) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (63.4%)

Stars vs Kraken Puck Line

The Stars are 1.5-goal favorites against the Kraken. The Stars are +136 to cover the spread, and the Kraken are -168.

Stars vs Kraken Over/Under

The Stars-Kraken game on March 29 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -128 and the under is +104.

Stars vs Kraken Moneyline

Seattle is a +152 underdog on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -184 favorite on the road.

