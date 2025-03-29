NHL
Stars vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 29
The NHL slate on Saturday includes the Dallas Stars taking on the Seattle Kraken.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Stars vs Kraken Game Info
- Dallas Stars (47-21-4) vs. Seattle Kraken (31-36-6)
- Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Kraken Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-184)
|Kraken (+152)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (63.4%)
Stars vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Stars are 1.5-goal favorites against the Kraken. The Stars are +136 to cover the spread, and the Kraken are -168.
Stars vs Kraken Over/Under
- The Stars-Kraken game on March 29 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -128 and the under is +104.
Stars vs Kraken Moneyline
- Seattle is a +152 underdog on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -184 favorite on the road.