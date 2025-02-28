Stars vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 28

The NHL's Friday slate includes the Dallas Stars taking on the Los Angeles Kings.

Stars vs Kings Game Info

Dallas Stars (37-19-2) vs. Los Angeles Kings (31-17-8)

Date: Friday, February 28, 2025

Friday, February 28, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Kings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-144) Kings (+120) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (56.1%)

Stars vs Kings Puck Line

The Kings are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Stars. The Kings are -215 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +172.

Stars vs Kings Over/Under

Stars versus Kings on February 28 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Stars vs Kings Moneyline

Los Angeles is a +120 underdog on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -144 favorite at home.

