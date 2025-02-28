FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Stars vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 28

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stars vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 28

The NHL's Friday slate includes the Dallas Stars taking on the Los Angeles Kings.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Stars vs Kings Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (37-19-2) vs. Los Angeles Kings (31-17-8)
  • Date: Friday, February 28, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Kings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-144)Kings (+120)5.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Kings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (56.1%)

Stars vs Kings Puck Line

  • The Kings are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Stars. The Kings are -215 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +172.

Stars vs Kings Over/Under

  • Stars versus Kings on February 28 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Stars vs Kings Moneyline

  • Los Angeles is a +120 underdog on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -144 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup