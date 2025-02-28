NHL
Stars vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 28
The NHL's Friday slate includes the Dallas Stars taking on the Los Angeles Kings.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Stars vs Kings Game Info
- Dallas Stars (37-19-2) vs. Los Angeles Kings (31-17-8)
- Date: Friday, February 28, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Kings Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-144)
|Kings (+120)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Kings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (56.1%)
Stars vs Kings Puck Line
- The Kings are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Stars. The Kings are -215 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +172.
Stars vs Kings Over/Under
- Stars versus Kings on February 28 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -110 and the under -110.
Stars vs Kings Moneyline
- Los Angeles is a +120 underdog on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -144 favorite at home.