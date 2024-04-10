Stars vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11
Data Skrive
The NHL's Thursday schedule includes the Dallas Stars facing the Winnipeg Jets.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Stars vs Jets Game Info
- Dallas Stars (50-20-9) vs. Winnipeg Jets (48-24-6)
- Date: Thursday, April 11, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN+ and BSSW
Stars vs Jets Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Stars (-175)
|Jets (+146)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Jets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (55.2%)
Stars vs Jets Spread
- The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals. The Stars are +146 to cover the spread, with the Jets being -178.
Stars vs Jets Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Stars-Jets matchup on April 11, with the over available at -132 and the under at +108.
Stars vs Jets Moneyline
- Dallas is the favorite, -175 on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a +146 underdog on the road.