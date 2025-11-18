NHL
Stars vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 18
The Dallas Stars are among the NHL teams in action on Tuesday, up against the New York Islanders.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Stars vs Islanders Game Info
- Dallas Stars (12-4-3) vs. New York Islanders (10-7-2)
- Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Islanders Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-172)
|Islanders (+142)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Stars win (64.2%)
Stars vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals. The Stars are +144 to cover the spread, with the Islanders being -178.
Stars vs Islanders Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Stars-Islanders matchup on Nov. 18, with the over available at -140 and the under at +114.
Stars vs Islanders Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Stars-Islanders, Dallas is the favorite at -172, and New York is +142 playing on the road.