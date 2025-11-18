Stars vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 18

The Dallas Stars are among the NHL teams in action on Tuesday, up against the New York Islanders.

Stars vs Islanders Game Info

Dallas Stars (12-4-3) vs. New York Islanders (10-7-2)

Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Islanders Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-172) Islanders (+142) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (64.2%)

Stars vs Islanders Puck Line

The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals. The Stars are +144 to cover the spread, with the Islanders being -178.

Stars vs Islanders Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Stars-Islanders matchup on Nov. 18, with the over available at -140 and the under at +114.

Stars vs Islanders Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Stars-Islanders, Dallas is the favorite at -172, and New York is +142 playing on the road.

