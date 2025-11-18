FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Stars vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 18

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stars vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 18

The Dallas Stars are among the NHL teams in action on Tuesday, up against the New York Islanders.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Stars vs Islanders Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (12-4-3) vs. New York Islanders (10-7-2)
  • Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-172)Islanders (+142)5.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Stars win (64.2%)

Stars vs Islanders Puck Line

  • The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals. The Stars are +144 to cover the spread, with the Islanders being -178.

Stars vs Islanders Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Stars-Islanders matchup on Nov. 18, with the over available at -140 and the under at +114.

Stars vs Islanders Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Stars-Islanders, Dallas is the favorite at -172, and New York is +142 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup