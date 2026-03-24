NHL
Stars vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 24
The NHL slate on Tuesday includes the Dallas Stars facing the New Jersey Devils.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Stars vs Devils Game Info
- Dallas Stars (43-16-11) vs. New Jersey Devils (35-32-2)
- Date: Tuesday, March 24, 2026
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Devils Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-176)
|Devils (+146)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Devils Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Stars win (73.2%)
Stars vs Devils Puck Line
- The Stars are 1.5-goal favorites against the Devils. The Stars are +140 to cover the spread, and the Devils are -172.
Stars vs Devils Over/Under
- The Stars-Devils game on March 24 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -124 and the under is +102.
Stars vs Devils Moneyline
- New Jersey is the underdog, +146 on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -176 favorite at home.