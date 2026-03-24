Capitals vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 24

The Washington Capitals will take on the St. Louis Blues in NHL action on Tuesday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Capitals vs Blues Game Info

Washington Capitals (35-27-9) vs. St. Louis Blues (28-30-11)

Date: Tuesday, March 24, 2026

Tuesday, March 24, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Blues Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-118) Blues (-102) 5.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Blues Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Capitals win (56%)

Capitals vs Blues Puck Line

The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals. The Capitals are +198 to cover the spread, with the Blues being -250.

Capitals vs Blues Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Capitals-Blues on March 24, with the over at -130 and the under at +106.

Capitals vs Blues Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Capitals-Blues, Washington is the favorite at -118, and St. Louis is -102 playing at home.

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