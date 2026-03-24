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NHL

Capitals vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 24

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Capitals vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 24

The Washington Capitals will take on the St. Louis Blues in NHL action on Tuesday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Capitals vs Blues Game Info

  • Washington Capitals (35-27-9) vs. St. Louis Blues (28-30-11)
  • Date: Tuesday, March 24, 2026
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Blues Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Capitals (-118)Blues (-102)5.5Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Blues Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Capitals win (56%)

Capitals vs Blues Puck Line

  • The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals. The Capitals are +198 to cover the spread, with the Blues being -250.

Capitals vs Blues Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Capitals-Blues on March 24, with the over at -130 and the under at +106.

Capitals vs Blues Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Capitals-Blues, Washington is the favorite at -118, and St. Louis is -102 playing at home.

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