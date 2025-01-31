NHL
Stars vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 31
The Dallas Stars versus the Vancouver Canucks is on the NHL schedule for Friday.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Stars vs Canucks Game Info
- Dallas Stars (32-17-1) vs. Vancouver Canucks (23-17-10)
- Date: Friday, January 31, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Canucks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-178)
|Canucks (+146)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (74.2%)
Stars vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals. The Stars are +152 to cover the spread, with the Canucks being -188.
Stars vs Canucks Over/Under
- The over/under for the Stars versus Canucks matchup on January 31 has been set at 5.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.
Stars vs Canucks Moneyline
- The Stars vs Canucks moneyline has Dallas as a -178 favorite, while Vancouver is a +146 underdog on the road.