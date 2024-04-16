Stars vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 17
The Dallas Stars are among the NHL teams busy on Wednesday, up against the St. Louis Blues.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.
Stars vs Blues Game Info
- Dallas Stars (51-21-9) vs. St. Louis Blues (43-33-5)
- Date: Wednesday, April 17, 2024
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: TNT and Max
Stars vs Blues Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Stars (-260)
|Blues (+210)
|6.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Blues Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (65.2%)
Stars vs Blues Spread
- The Blues are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-120 to cover). And Dallas, the favorite, is +100.
Stars vs Blues Over/Under
- The over/under for the Stars versus Blues game on April 17 has been set at 6.5, with +104 odds on the over and -128 odds on the under.
Stars vs Blues Moneyline
- St. Louis is a +210 underdog on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -260 favorite at home.