Stars vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 17

The Dallas Stars are among the NHL teams busy on Wednesday, up against the St. Louis Blues.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.

Stars vs Blues Game Info

Dallas Stars (51-21-9) vs. St. Louis Blues (43-33-5)

Date: Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Wednesday, April 17, 2024 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: TNT and Max

Stars vs Blues Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-260) Blues (+210) 6.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Blues Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Stars win (65.2%)

Stars vs Blues Spread

The Blues are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-120 to cover). And Dallas, the favorite, is +100.

Stars vs Blues Over/Under

The over/under for the Stars versus Blues game on April 17 has been set at 6.5, with +104 odds on the over and -128 odds on the under.

Stars vs Blues Moneyline