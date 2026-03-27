Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - March 27
The New York Yankees versus the San Francisco Giants is a game to catch on a Friday MLB slate that has plenty of exciting contests. We have predictions for every game in the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
New York Yankees at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Cam Schlittler
- Records: Giants (0-1), Yankees (1-0)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -122
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 52.72%
- Giants Win Probability: 47.28%
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Athletics at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Luis Severino
- Records: Blue Jays (0-0), Athletics (0-0)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -164
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +138
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 57.62%
- Athletics Win Probability: 42.38%
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Colorado Rockies at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: MIAM and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara vs. Kyle Freeland
- Records: Marlins (0-0), Rockies (0-0)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -196
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +164
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 65.40%
- Rockies Win Probability: 34.60%
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Kansas City Royals at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BravesVsn and ROYL
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale vs. Cole Ragans
- Records: Braves (0-0), Royals (0-0)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -144
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 53.79%
- Royals Win Probability: 46.21%
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Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Mike Burrows vs. Yusei Kikuchi
- Records: Astros (0-1), Angels (1-0)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -168
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +142
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 65.96%
- Angels Win Probability: 34.04%
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Detroit Tigers at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Petco Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and DSN
- Probable Pitchers: Michael King vs. Framber Valdez
- Records: Padres (0-1), Tigers (1-0)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -118
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 52.14%
- Tigers Win Probability: 47.86%
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Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Gavin Williams
- Records: Mariners (0-0), Guardians (0-0)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -180
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +152
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 68.91%
- Guardians Win Probability: 31.09%
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Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan vs. Ryne Nelson
- Records: Dodgers (1-0), Diamondbacks (0-1)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -210
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +176
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 63.52%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 36.48%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.