Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - March 27

The New York Yankees versus the San Francisco Giants is a game to catch on a Friday MLB slate that has plenty of exciting contests. We have predictions for every game in the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

New York Yankees at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:35 p.m. ET

4:35 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and YES

NBCS-BA and YES Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Cam Schlittler

Robbie Ray vs. Cam Schlittler Records: Giants (0-1), Yankees (1-0)

Giants (0-1), Yankees (1-0) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Giants Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 52.72%

52.72% Giants Win Probability: 47.28%

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Athletics at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and NBCS-CA

SNET and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Luis Severino

Kevin Gausman vs. Luis Severino Records: Blue Jays (0-0), Athletics (0-0)

Blue Jays (0-0), Athletics (0-0) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 57.62%

57.62% Athletics Win Probability: 42.38%

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Colorado Rockies at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MIAM and COLR

MIAM and COLR Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara vs. Kyle Freeland

Sandy Alcantara vs. Kyle Freeland Records: Marlins (0-0), Rockies (0-0)

Marlins (0-0), Rockies (0-0) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -196

-196 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +164

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 65.40%

65.40% Rockies Win Probability: 34.60%

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Kansas City Royals at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BravesVsn and ROYL

BravesVsn and ROYL Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale vs. Cole Ragans

Chris Sale vs. Cole Ragans Records: Braves (0-0), Royals (0-0)

Braves (0-0), Royals (0-0) Braves Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Royals Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 53.79%

53.79% Royals Win Probability: 46.21%

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Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Mike Burrows vs. Yusei Kikuchi

Mike Burrows vs. Yusei Kikuchi Records: Astros (0-1), Angels (1-0)

Astros (0-1), Angels (1-0) Astros Moneyline Odds: -168

-168 Angels Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 65.96%

65.96% Angels Win Probability: 34.04%

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Detroit Tigers at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: SDPA and DSN

SDPA and DSN Probable Pitchers: Michael King vs. Framber Valdez

Michael King vs. Framber Valdez Records: Padres (0-1), Tigers (1-0)

Padres (0-1), Tigers (1-0) Padres Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Tigers Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 52.14%

52.14% Tigers Win Probability: 47.86%

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Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Gavin Williams

George Kirby vs. Gavin Williams Records: Mariners (0-0), Guardians (0-0)

Mariners (0-0), Guardians (0-0) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -180

-180 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 68.91%

68.91% Guardians Win Probability: 31.09%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and ARID

SportsNet LA and ARID Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan vs. Ryne Nelson

Emmet Sheehan vs. Ryne Nelson Records: Dodgers (1-0), Diamondbacks (0-1)

Dodgers (1-0), Diamondbacks (0-1) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -210

-210 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +176

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 63.52%

63.52% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 36.48%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.