NHL

Stars vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Stars vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 2

In NHL action on Sunday, the Dallas Stars take on the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stars vs Blue Jackets Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (33-17-1) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (26-19-7)
  • Date: Sunday, February 2, 2025
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Blue Jackets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-275)Blue Jackets (+220)5.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (66.1%)

Stars vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

  • The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals (+100 to cover). Columbus, the underdog, is -122.

Stars vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Blue Jackets on February 2, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Stars vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

  • Dallas is a -275 favorite on the moneyline, while Columbus is a +220 underdog on the road.

