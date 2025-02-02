Stars vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 2

In NHL action on Sunday, the Dallas Stars take on the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stars vs Blue Jackets Game Info

Dallas Stars (33-17-1) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (26-19-7)

Date: Sunday, February 2, 2025

Sunday, February 2, 2025 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Blue Jackets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-275) Blue Jackets (+220) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Stars win (66.1%)

Stars vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals (+100 to cover). Columbus, the underdog, is -122.

Stars vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Blue Jackets on February 2, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Stars vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

Dallas is a -275 favorite on the moneyline, while Columbus is a +220 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!