Stars vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 2
In NHL action on Sunday, the Dallas Stars take on the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Stars vs Blue Jackets Game Info
- Dallas Stars (33-17-1) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (26-19-7)
- Date: Sunday, February 2, 2025
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Blue Jackets Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-275)
|Blue Jackets (+220)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Stars win (66.1%)
Stars vs Blue Jackets Puck Line
- The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals (+100 to cover). Columbus, the underdog, is -122.
Stars vs Blue Jackets Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Blue Jackets on February 2, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.
Stars vs Blue Jackets Moneyline
- Dallas is a -275 favorite on the moneyline, while Columbus is a +220 underdog on the road.