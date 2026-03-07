St. Thomas vs North Dakota College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Summit League Tournament

The No. 2 seed Saint Thomas Tommies (24-8, 12-4 Summit League) square off in the Summit League tournament against the No. 3 seed North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (17-16, 10-6 Summit League) on Saturday at Denny Sanford Premier Center, starting at 10:30 p.m. ET.

St. Thomas vs. North Dakota Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 7, 2026

Saturday, March 7, 2026 Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sioux Falls, South Dakota Arena: Denny Sanford Premier Center

St. Thomas vs. North Dakota Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: St. Thomas win (87.4%)

St. Thomas is an 11.5-point favorite against North Dakota on Saturday and the over/under has been set at 156.5 points. Below are a few betting insights and trends before you place a wager on the matchup.

St. Thomas vs. North Dakota: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

St. Thomas has put together a 15-14-0 record against the spread this season.

North Dakota has won 18 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 12 times.

St. Thomas (5-6) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 11.5 points or more this season (45.5%) than North Dakota (5-2) does as an 11.5+-point underdog (71.4%).

The Tommies have done a better job covering the spread on the road (8-6-0) than they have at home (6-6-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Fightin' Hawks have a lower winning percentage at home (.538, 7-6-0 record) than on the road (.667, 10-5-0).

St. Thomas has 10 wins against the spread in 17 conference games this year.

North Dakota's Summit League record against the spread is 11-6-0.

St. Thomas vs. North Dakota Head-to-Head Comparison

St. Thomas is outscoring opponents by 11.4 points per game with a +363 scoring differential overall. It puts up 83.2 points per game (39th in college basketball) and gives up 71.8 per outing (120th in college basketball).

St. Thomas' leading scorer, Nolan Minessale, ranks 35th in college basketball scoring 19.9 points per game.

North Dakota scores 77.3 points per game (147th in college basketball) and concedes 77.8 (287th in college basketball) for a -18 scoring differential overall.

North Dakota's leading scorer, Greyson Uelmen, is 205th in college basketball, averaging 16.2 points per game.

The Tommies are 277th in the nation at 30.2 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.1 their opponents average.

Nick Janowski averages five rebounds per game (ranking 601st in college basketball) to lead the Tommies.

The Fightin' Hawks lose the rebound battle by 2.6 boards on average. They record 30.2 rebounds per game, 277th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 32.8.

Eli King tops the team with 5.3 rebounds per game (478th in college basketball).

St. Thomas ranks 13th in college basketball by averaging 108.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 142nd in college basketball, allowing 93.7 points per 100 possessions.

The Fightin' Hawks rank 179th in college basketball averaging 97.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 273rd, allowing 98.6 points per 100 possessions.

