F1 Odds for the Australian Grand Prix

The 2026 F1 season kicks off this weekend with the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, starting at 11 p.m. ET tonight.

Per FanDuel Sportsbook's F1 odds, which drivers have the best odds to win?

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

Australian Grand Prix Betting Odds

Full F1 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Driver Odds George Russell -310 Kimi Antonelli +600 Charles Leclerc +1300 Oscar Piastri +2200 Isack Hadjar +3000 Lewis Hamilton +3300 Lando Norris +4000 View Full Table ChevronDown

