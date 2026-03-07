FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Logo
F1

F1 Odds for the Australian Grand Prix

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

F1 Odds for the Australian Grand Prix

The 2026 F1 season kicks off this weekend with the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, starting at 11 p.m. ET tonight.

Per FanDuel Sportsbook's F1 odds, which drivers have the best odds to win?

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

Australian Grand Prix Betting Odds

Full F1 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Driver
Odds
George Russell-310
Kimi Antonelli+600
Charles Leclerc+1300
Oscar Piastri+2200
Isack Hadjar+3000
Lewis Hamilton+3300
Lando Norris+4000

Which F1 bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest F1 betting odds to see the full menu of options.

