Best Bets and Player Props for North Carolina vs. Duke

The college basketball season is rolling along, giving us plentiful betting options with so many teams in action each day.

Fortunately, we have abundant tools available that can aid our chances of finding good betting value. Bart Torvik and KenPom are excellent sources that give insights into team-level efficiency, and Sports Reference provides a wide range of useful team stats, as well.

Let's check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds to find the best bets and player props for Duke vs. North Carolina.

Duke vs. North Carolina Betting Picks

At first glance, this probably seems like an eye-catching spread considering UNC won the previous matchup between these two teams. But all signs point to Duke running away with a comfortable win in Saturday's rematch.

The Blue Devils have been very close to being perfect this year. Their two defeats have come by a total of four combined points. Since their loss at Carolina, Duke has beaten three teams ranked in Torvik's top 30 -- Clemson (by 13), Michigan (by 5) and Virginia (by 26).

That 26-point win over a quality UVA team -- one that is 19th overall, per KenPom -- is actually Duke's closest game over their past three outings. That's how dominant the Blue Devils have been.

Carolina, meanwhile, has lost two of its three road games since the aforementioned victory against Duke, and the Tar Heels probably won't have star Caleb Wilson (hand) this time around.

In amazing form, playing at home against a short-handed team and with revenge on their minds, the Blue Devils should keep their foot on the gas and can notch a convincing win.

