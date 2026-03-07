Pacific vs Seattle U College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for WCC Tournament

The No. 6 seed Pacific Tigers (17-14, 8-10 WCC) face off against the No. 7 seed Seattle U Redhawks (20-12, 8-10 WCC) in the WCC tournament Saturday at Orleans Arena, tipping off at 11:30 p.m. ET. Both teams will try to take one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Pacific vs. Seattle U Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 7, 2026

Saturday, March 7, 2026 Game time: 11:30 p.m. ET

11:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Arena: Orleans Arena

Pacific vs. Seattle U Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pacific win (50.7%)

Before you bet on Saturday's Pacific-Seattle U spread (Pacific -1.5) or total (129.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

Pacific vs. Seattle U: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Pacific is 15-14-0 ATS this season.

Seattle U has won 13 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 17 times.

Pacific covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 64.7% of the time. That's more often than Seattle U covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (50%).

When playing at home, the Tigers own a better record against the spread (6-6-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (7-8-0).

The Redhawks' winning percentage against the spread at home is .533 (8-7-0). Away, it is .333 (4-8-0).

Pacific has covered the spread seven times in 18 conference games.

Seattle U's WCC record against the spread is 9-10-0.

Pacific vs. Seattle U: Moneyline Betting Stats

Pacific has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 17 games this year and has walked away with the win 14 times (82.4%) in those games.

This year, the Tigers have won 14 of 17 games when listed as at least -125 or better on the moneyline.

Seattle U has compiled a 3-7 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 30% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer, the Redhawks have gone 2-7 (22.2%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Pacific has a 55.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Pacific vs. Seattle U Head-to-Head Comparison

Pacific averages 73.2 points per game (255th in college basketball) while giving up 68.9 per outing (56th in college basketball). It has a +133 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 4.3 points per game.

Elias Ralph's 16.5 points per game lead Pacific and rank 183rd in the nation.

Seattle U's +165 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 72.3 points per game (270th in college basketball) while giving up 67.2 per outing (34th in college basketball).

Seattle U's leading scorer, Brayden Maldonado, ranks 355th in the nation, averaging 14.4 points per game.

The Tigers win the rebound battle by 8.5 boards on average. They record 34.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 49th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 26.4 per outing.

Ralph's 6.8 rebounds per game lead the Tigers and rank 180th in college basketball play.

The 30.2 rebounds per game the Redhawks accumulate rank 277th in the nation, 2.4 fewer than the 32.6 their opponents record.

Will Heimbrodt paces the Redhawks with 5.3 rebounds per game (478th in college basketball).

Pacific ranks 160th in college basketball by averaging 98.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 115th in college basketball, allowing 92.8 points per 100 possessions.

The Redhawks rank 276th in college basketball with 93.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 28th defensively with 86.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

