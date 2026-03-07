BYU vs Texas Tech College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 7

The Texas Tech Red Raiders (22-8, 12-5 Big 12) will look to JT Toppin (10th in college basketball, 21.8 points per game) when they attempt to defeat AJ Dybantsa (first in league, 24.8) and the BYU Cougars (20-10, 8-9 Big 12) on March 7, 2026 at Marriott Center.

Before you place your bet on this game, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

BYU vs. Texas Tech Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 7, 2026

Saturday, March 7, 2026 Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Arena: Marriott Center

BYU vs. Texas Tech Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: BYU win (61.5%)

Take a look at some betting trends and insights for Saturday's BYU (-2.5) versus Texas Tech matchup.

BYU vs. Texas Tech: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

BYU has put together a 12-18-0 ATS record so far this year.

Texas Tech has covered 16 times in 30 games with a spread this year.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Texas Tech is 4-2 against the spread compared to the 9-13 ATS record BYU puts up as a 2.5-point favorite.

The Cougars own a better record against the spread in home games (5-9-0) than they do in road games (3-6-0).

The Red Raiders have been better against the spread at home (9-7-0) than away (5-4-0) this year.

BYU's record against the spread in conference games is 5-12-0.

Texas Tech is 11-6-0 against the spread in Big 12 games this season.

BYU vs. Texas Tech: Moneyline Betting Stats

BYU has come away with 14 wins in the 17 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Cougars have a win-loss record of 14-3 when favored by -137 or better by bookmakers this year.

Texas Tech is 4-3 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 57.1% of those games).

The Red Raiders have gone 3-3 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer (50%).

BYU has an implied victory probability of 57.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

BYU vs. Texas Tech Head-to-Head Comparison

BYU was the 24th-best squad in the nation in points scored (81.4 per game) and 199th in points allowed (72.6) last year.

BYU was 84th in the country in rebounds per game (33.5) and 19th-best in rebounds conceded (27.8) last season.

At 17.2 assists per game, BYU was 10th-best in the country last season.

With 11.4 turnovers committed per game and 11.2 turnovers forced last year, BYU was 215th and 184th in college basketball, respectively.

Last season Texas Tech scored 80.9 points per game (28th-ranked in college basketball) and surrendered 68.5 points per contest (70th-ranked).

Last year Texas Tech averaged 33.5 boards per game (84th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 29.9 rebounds per contest (94th-ranked).

Last year Texas Tech ranked 34th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 16.1 per game.

Texas Tech ranked top-25 last year in turnovers, 12th-best in college basketball with 9.1 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 197th with 11.1 forced turnovers per contest.

