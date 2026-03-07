Arizona vs Colorado College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 7

The Colorado Buffaloes (17-13, 7-10 Big 12) hope to extend a four-game home win streak when they host the Arizona Wildcats (28-2, 15-2 Big 12) on March 7, 2026.

Arizona vs. Colorado Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 7, 2026

Saturday, March 7, 2026 Game time: 11 p.m. ET

11 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Arena: CU Events Center

Arizona vs. Colorado Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Arizona win (79.4%)

Here's a look at some betting insights for Arizona (-13.5) versus Colorado on Saturday.

Arizona vs. Colorado: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arizona is 18-12-0 ATS this season.

Colorado has compiled a 15-15-0 ATS record so far this season.

When the spread is set as 13.5 or more this season, Arizona (8-7) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (53.3%) than Colorado (1-3) does as the underdog (25%).

The Wildcats have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered nine times in 17 games at home, and they've covered five times in nine games when playing on the road.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Buffaloes have a better winning percentage at home (.588, 10-7-0 record) than on the road (.300, 3-7-0).

Arizona has beaten the spread 10 times in 17 conference games.

Colorado has beaten the spread nine times in 17 Big 12 games.

Arizona vs. Colorado: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arizona has been the moneyline favorite in 20 games this season and has come away with the win 18 times (90%) in those contests.

The Wildcats have yet to lose in eight games when named as moneyline favorite of -1000 or better.

Colorado has compiled a 4-10 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 28.6% of those games).

The Buffaloes have played four times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +640 or longer, and fell in each game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Arizona has a 90.9% chance of walking away with the win.

Arizona vs. Colorado Head-to-Head Comparison

Arizona averages 86.6 points per game (14th in college basketball) while allowing 68.2 per outing (44th in college basketball). It has a +551 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 18.4 points per game.

Brayden Burries paces Arizona, putting up 15.5 points per game (256th in the nation).

Colorado outscores opponents by 1.2 points per game (posting 79.9 points per game, 90th in college basketball, and conceding 78.7 per contest, 309th in college basketball) and has a +36 scoring differential.

Isaiah Johnson leads Colorado, putting up 16.6 points per game (176th in college basketball).

The 40.4 rebounds per game the Wildcats average rank second in the nation, and are 12.7 more than the 27.7 their opponents collect per outing.

Tobe Awaka leads the Wildcats with 9.6 rebounds per game (18th in college basketball action).

The 31 rebounds per game the Buffaloes accumulate rank 238th in the country. Their opponents grab 30.8.

Bangot Dak averages 6.5 rebounds per game (218th in college basketball) to lead the Buffaloes.

Arizona's 105.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 30th in college basketball, and the 83.2 points it allows per 100 possessions rank fifth in college basketball.

The Buffaloes average 101.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (88th in college basketball), and give up 100.2 points per 100 possessions (313th in college basketball).

