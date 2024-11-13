St. John's vs Wagner Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 13

The St. John's Red Storm (2-0) go up against the Wagner Seahawks (0-1) on November 13, 2024. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 2.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

St. John's vs. Wagner Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 Game time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Arena: Carnesecca Arena

St. John's vs. Wagner Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: St. John's win (96.3%)

Before placing a wager on Wednesday's St. John's-Wagner spread (St. John's -23.5) or total (143.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

St. John's vs. Wagner: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

St. John's won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.

Wagner covered 14 times in 28 chances against the spread last season.

St. John's covered the spread when it was a 23.5-point favorite or more 100% of the time last year. That's more often than Wagner covered as an underdog by 23.5 or more (never covered last season).

In home games last season, the Red Storm had a worse record against the spread (8-8-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (6-5-0).

Against the spread last year, the Seahawks had an identical winning percentage (.500) at home (4-3-0 record) and away (9-9-0).

St. John's vs. Wagner: Moneyline Betting Stats

St. John's went 16-5 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 76.2% of those games).

The Red Storm played as a moneyline favorite of -7692 or shorter in just one game last season, which they won.

Last season, Wagner won eight out of the 19 games, or 42.1%, in which it was the underdog.

The Seahawks played as an underdog of +2200 or more once last season and lost that game.

Based on this game's moneyline, St. John's implied win probability is 98.7%.

St. John's vs. Wagner Head-to-Head Comparison

The Seahawks recorded 32.1 rebounds per game (172nd in college basketball) compared to the 31.8 of their opponents.

The Seahawks ranked 310th in college basketball with 88.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 46th in college basketball defensively with 88.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

