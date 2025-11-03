St. John's vs Quinnipiac College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 3

The Quinnipiac Bobcats open their 2025-26 college basketball season on November 3, 2025, playing the St. John's Red Storm at Carnesecca Arena.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

St. John's vs. Quinnipiac Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, November 3, 2025

Monday, November 3, 2025 Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Arena: Carnesecca Arena

Before making a wager on Monday's St. John's-Quinnipiac spread (St. John's -26.5) or over/under (157.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

St. John's vs. Quinnipiac: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

St. John's put together a 22-14-0 record against the spread last season.

Quinnipiac went 11-21-0 ATS last year.

The Red Storm did a better job covering the spread in away games (6-4-0) than they did at home (10-8-0) last year.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Bobcats had a better winning percentage at home (.385, 5-8-0 record) than on the road (.294, 5-12-0).

St. John's vs. Quinnipiac: Moneyline Betting Stats

St. John's was the moneyline favorite 31 total times last season. It went 28-3 in those games.

The Red Storm never played a game last season with moneyline odds of -50000 or shorter.

Quinnipiac won two of the eight games it played as underdogs last season.

The Bobcats were not a bigger underdog last season than the +3500 moneyline set for this game.

St. John's has a 99.8% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

St. John's vs. Quinnipiac Head-to-Head Comparison

St. John's scored 78.5 points per game and allowed 65.8 last year, making them 65th in the country on offense and 27th on defense.

On the boards, St. John's was eighth-best in the nation in rebounds (36.9 per game) last season. It was 182nd in rebounds conceded (31.2 per game).

Last season St. John's was ranked 53rd in the nation in assists with 15.7 per game.

St. John's was 98th in college basketball in turnovers per game (10.3) and 17th-best in turnovers forced (14.2) last year.

Last season Quinnipiac scored 73.9 points per game (175th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 71.5 points per contest (160th-ranked).

Quinnipiac was top-25 last year in rebounding, ranking 15th-best in college basketball with 36.3 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 172nd with 31.1 rebounds allowed per contest.

Quinnipiac put up 13.8 dimes per game, which ranked them 158th in the country.

With 12.4 turnovers per game, Quinnipiac was 297th in the nation. It forced 11.5 turnovers per contest, which ranked 153rd in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!