Spurs vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 30

Spurs vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 30, 2025

Sunday, March 30, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: NBCS-BA and FDSSW

The San Antonio Spurs (31-42) are big, 12-point underdogs as they attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (42-31) on Sunday, March 30, 2025 at Frost Bank Center. The matchup airs at 7 p.m. ET on NBCS-BA and FDSSW. The matchup has an over/under of 233.

Spurs vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -12 233 -599 +450

Spurs vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (63.7%)

Spurs vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors have covered the spread 35 times over 73 games with a set spread.

In the Spurs' 73 games this year, they have 34 wins against the spread.

This season, Warriors games have hit the over 36 times.

The Spurs have eclipsed the over/under 56.2% of the time this season (41 of 73 games with a set point total).

Golden State has a worse record against the spread in home games (17-19-1) than it does on the road (18-16-2).

When playing at home, the Warriors go over the over/under 51.4% of the time (19 of 37 games). They've hit the over in 47.2% of games on the road (17 of 36 contests).

Against the spread, San Antonio has performed better at home (19-18-0) than away (15-21-0).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Spurs' games have finished above the over/under at home (56.8%, 21 of 37) than away (55.6%, 20 of 36).

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry's numbers on the season are 24.1 points, 4.3 boards and 6 assists per contest, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4.4 made 3-pointers (first in league).

Draymond Green is averaging 9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 1.1 blocked shots.

Jimmy Butler averages 17.2 points, 5.7 boards and 5.4 assists.

Buddy Hield is averaging 11.2 points, 3.2 boards and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Brandin Podziemski is averaging 10.6 points, 3.3 assists and 4.9 rebounds.

Spurs Leaders

Chris Paul averages 8.7 points for the Spurs, plus 3.6 boards and 7.6 assists.

Stephon Castle averages 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He is also making 42.7% of his shots from the floor and 28.5% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per contest.

Devin Vassell averages 16.5 points, 4 boards and 2.9 assists. He is making 44.3% of his shots from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 treys per contest.

Keldon Johnson's numbers on the season are 12.7 points, 4.7 boards and 1.6 assists per game. He is making 48.1% of his shots from the field and 32.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.2 treys.

Harrison Barnes averages 11.7 points, 3.8 boards and 1.7 assists. He is draining 49.9% of his shots from the floor and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per game.

