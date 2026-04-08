Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 8

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Wednesday, April 8, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: KUNP, FDSSW, and ESPN

The San Antonio Spurs (60-19) are favored (by 3.5 points) to build on a five-game home win streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (40-39) on Wednesday, April 8, 2026 at 9:30 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under of 234.5.

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -3.5 234.5 -174 +146

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Spurs win (77.5%)

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Spurs are 41-33-4 against the spread this season.

In the Trail Blazers' 79 games this season, they have 44 wins against the spread.

This season, 34 of the Spurs' games have gone over the point total.

Trail Blazers games this year have hit the over on 41 of 79 set point totals (51.9%).

San Antonio has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 17 times in 37 games when playing at home, and it has covered 24 times in 42 games on the road.

The Spurs have eclipsed the total in a higher percentage of games at home (43.2%) than road games (42.9%).

Against the spread, Portland has performed better at home (24-15-0) than on the road (20-20-0).

Trail Blazers games have finished above the over/under more often at home (24 times out of 39) than on the road (17 of 40) this season.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama averages 24.8 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists, shooting 51% from the floor and 35% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made treys per contest.

De'Aaron Fox is averaging 18.4 points, 6.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

Stephon Castle is averaging 16.7 points, 7.4 assists and 5.2 rebounds.

Julian Champagnie is averaging 11.2 points, 1.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 13 points, 5.3 boards and 1.4 assists.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija averages 24 points for the Trail Blazers, plus 7 boards and 6.7 assists.

The Trail Blazers get 12.1 points per game from Donovan Clingan, plus 11.6 boards and 2.1 assists.

Toumani Camara's numbers on the season are 13.4 points, 5.2 boards and 2.4 assists per contest. He is draining 44.2% of his shots from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 treys.

Per game, Jrue Holiday gives the Trail Blazers 16.4 points, 4.5 boards and 6.2 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Jerami Grant averages 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He is draining 45.3% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per contest.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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