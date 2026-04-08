Cardinals vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 8

Odds updated as of 7:12 a.m.

The MLB's Wednesday slate includes the St. Louis Cardinals facing the Washington Nationals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Cardinals vs Nationals Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (6-5) vs. Washington Nationals (4-7)

Date: Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Wednesday, April 8, 2026 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and Cardinals.TV

Cardinals vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: STL: (-134) | WSH: (+114)

STL: (-134) | WSH: (+114) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+130) | WSH: +1.5 (-156)

STL: -1.5 (+130) | WSH: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Cardinals vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy (Cardinals) - 0-1, 2.53 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Nationals) - 0-2, 14.46 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Michael McGreevy (0-1) to the mound, while Miles Mikolas (0-2) will get the nod for the Nationals. McGreevy has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. This will be McGreevy's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. Mikolas has started two games with set spreads, and the Nationals failed to cover in both chances. The Nationals were named the moneyline underdog for two Mikolas starts this season -- they lost both.

Cardinals vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (52%)

Cardinals vs Nationals Moneyline

St. Louis is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +114 underdog at home.

Cardinals vs Nationals Spread

The Cardinals are at the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Cardinals are +130 to cover the runline, with the Nationals being -156.

Cardinals vs Nationals Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Cardinals-Nationals on April 8, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Bet on St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Cardinals vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Cardinals were defeated in the one game they played as the favorite this season.

Oddsmakers have given St. Louis the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -134 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Cardinals' games have gone over the total in six of their 11 opportunities.

The Cardinals are 5-6-0 against the spread in their 11 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals have compiled a 4-6 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 40% of those games).

Washington has a 3-6 record (winning only 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer.

The Nationals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total nine times this season for a 9-2-0 record against the over/under.

The Nationals have a 7-4-0 record ATS this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has 12 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .650, both of which are tops among St. Louis hitters this season. He has a .300 batting average and an on-base percentage of .364.

Among all qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 34th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.

Walker has recorded a base hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with three home runs, a walk and eight RBIs.

Alec Burleson has two doubles, a home run and nine walks. He's batting .225 and slugging .350 with an on-base percentage of .360.

His batting average ranks 113th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 50th, and his slugging percentage 109th.

JJ Wetherholt has 11 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .380.

Wetherholt brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, five walks and an RBI.

Ivan Herrera has no home runs, but six RBI and a batting average of .179 this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has accumulated a team-high OBP (.413), while leading the Nationals in hits (12). He's batting .308 and slugging.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 29th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Abrams hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .308 with four home runs, six walks and 14 RBIs.

James Wood is batting .191 with three doubles, four home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .511 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 144th in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage.

Joey Wiemer is batting .440 with a triple, two home runs and five walks.

Luis Garcia has three doubles, a triple, a home run and a walk while hitting .297.

Cardinals vs Nationals Head to Head

4/7/2026: 7-6 STL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-6 STL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/6/2026: 9-6 WSH (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-6 WSH (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/10/2025: 8-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/9/2025: 8-2 WSH (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-2 WSH (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/11/2025: 6-1 STL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 STL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/10/2025: 4-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/9/2025: 10-0 STL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-0 STL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/28/2024: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/27/2024: 14-3 WSH (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

14-3 WSH (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/26/2024: 10-8 WSH (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

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