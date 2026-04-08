Mets vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 8

Odds updated as of 7:12 a.m.

The MLB's Wednesday slate includes the New York Mets facing the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Mets vs Diamondbacks Game Info

New York Mets (7-4) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (5-6)

Date: Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Wednesday, April 8, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and Dbacks.TV

Mets vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-142) | ARI: (+120)

NYM: (-142) | ARI: (+120) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+152) | ARI: +1.5 (-184)

NYM: -1.5 (+152) | ARI: +1.5 (-184) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Mets vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: David Peterson (Mets) - 0-1, 4.66 ERA vs Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks) - 0-1, 5.79 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send David Peterson (0-1) to the mound, while Ryne Nelson (0-1) will answer the bell for the Diamondbacks. Peterson has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Peterson's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Nelson has started two games with set spreads, and the Diamondbacks went 1-1-0. The Diamondbacks were the moneyline underdog for two Nelson starts this season -- they lost both.

Mets vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (59.9%)

Mets vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Diamondbacks-Mets, Arizona is the underdog at +120, and New York is -142 playing at home.

Mets vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are at the Mets, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Diamondbacks are +152 to cover the spread, and the Mets are -184.

Mets vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Mets-Diamondbacks on April 8, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Mets have been victorious in five of the nine contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 3-3 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -142 or more on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over the total this season in four of their 11 opportunities.

The Mets are 6-5-0 against the spread in their 11 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks have won one of the seven games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (14.3%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Arizona has gone 1-4 (20%).

The Diamondbacks have played in 11 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total six times (6-4-1).

The Diamondbacks have put together an 8-3-0 record ATS this season (covering 72.7% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Luis Robert leads New York in OBP (.476) this season, fueled by 10 hits. He has a .313 batting average and a slugging percentage of .406.

Among qualified batters, he is 27th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 80th in slugging.

Francisco Lindor is batting .167 with a double, two triples and 10 walks, while slugging .286 with an on-base percentage of .340.

He ranks 162nd in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 140th in slugging in MLB.

Mark Vientos is batting .417 with a .625 slugging percentage and four RBI this year.

Francisco Alvarez has been key for New York with eight hits, an OBP of .387 plus a slugging percentage of .667.

Alvarez heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with two home runs, a walk and two RBIs.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has racked up a team-high OBP (.386) and slugging percentage (.595), while leading the Diamondbacks in hits (11, while batting .297).

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 37th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage.

Geraldo Perdomo is hitting .162 with two doubles, a home run and four walks. He's slugging .297 with an on-base percentage of .238.

He is currently 166th in batting average, 173rd in on-base percentage and 137th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Ildemaro Vargas is hitting .438 with a double, a triple, a home run and a walk.

Ketel Marte has two doubles, a home run and four walks while batting .209.

Mets vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

4/7/2026: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/7/2025: 7-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/6/2025: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/5/2025: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/1/2025: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-2 ARI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/30/2025: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/29/2025: 8-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/29/2024: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/28/2024: 8-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/27/2024: 8-3 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

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