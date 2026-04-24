Spurs vs. Trail Blazers: NBA Best Bets, Picks and Same Game Parlay for Game 3

Top Bets at a Glance

Trail Blazers Moneyline

Deni Avdija Over 23.5 Points

Jrue Holiday Over 6.5 Assists

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

FanDuel and Prime Video are bringing betting and streaming together in one place. Fans can now watch select NBA games on Prime Video while tracking their FanDuel Sportsbook bets live, integrated directly into the viewing experience. Learn More.

Blazers vs. Spurs Props and Betting Picks

Leg 1: Trail Blazers Moneyline

Moneyline Portland Trail Blazers Apr 25 2:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Portland Trail Blazers at home, with series momentum, against a San Antonio Spurs team whose franchise player is in concussion protocol — it's all coming up Portland.

The Moda Center crowd will be as loud as it has been at any point in Portland's recent playoff history, and the Trail Blazers have a 25-16 home ATS record this season, one of the stronger home covers marks in the Western Conference.

Obviously, Victor Wembanyama's status looms large over this game. But even if Wemby plays, he may not be his usual self. Stephon Castle, De'Aaron Fox, and the Spurs' supporting cast are talented, but they are a different team without Wembanyama operating at full capacity as the defensive anchor and primary offensive force.

Portland's backcourt pairing of Scoot Henderson and Jrue Holiday gives them a genuine advantage at the point of attack in a series where the Spurs' secondary guards have been targeted defensively. With home crowd energy amplifying every positive possession, the Trail Blazers are in a strong position to win a game they are only slight underdogs in.

Deni Avdija - Points Deni Avdija Over Apr 25 2:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Avdija is in the form of his professional life. Over his final eight regular-season games, he averaged 30.0 points, 7.5 assists, and 7.0 rebounds per contest on 53.3 percent shooting. In Game 1, against a fully healthy Wembanyama performing at his absolute peak, Avdija still put up 30 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists on 12-of-21 shooting — a performance that would have won most NBA games and reflected a superstar taking the playoff stage without any hesitation.

Game 2 was the outlier for Deni, not the norm. He finished with only 14 points in 30 minutes — but Scoot Henderson scored 31 points, meaning Portland did not need Avdija to carry the full offensive load, and his minutes were managed accordingly as he logged nine fewer minutes than he did in the series open. In Game 3, with Portland is back on its home floor, I'm anticipating that the usual offensive burden returns to Avdija's shoulders.

His home scoring average this season was higher than his road number, making a Moda Center playoff game the optimal environment for his production. If Wembanyama is absent or limited, it makes this a much friendlier matchup as there is no one on San Antonio's roster who can meaningfully contain Avdija's repeated rim attacks.

Jrue Holiday - Assists Jrue Holiday Over Apr 25 2:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Holiday is a 36-year-old championship veteran who showed exactly who he is in the closing minutes of Game 2 — a composed, battle-tested floor general who makes the right play in the highest-pressure moments of playoff games. He finished Game 2 with 16 points, nine assists, and five rebounds, including a clutch bucket with 2:02 remaining that gave Portland a 101-100 lead they did not relinquish. His championship experience — he has won titles with Milwaukee and Boston — is the most valuable off-the-stat-sheet asset Portland possesses.

The Spurs do not have an answer for his combination of experience, basketball IQ, and late-game poise. His ability to initiate offense for Avdija, Jerami Grant, and Donovan Clingan creates exactly the kind of multi-level attack that generates high assist totals for a point guard facilitating against a defense missing its anchor.

The correlation on this leg is the strongest of the three SGPs on the slate. Holiday generating 7-plus assists means Portland's offense is moving efficiently through multiple actions, and if Deni is scoring it well, it's likely an Avdija bucket or two comes from a Holiday assist. Plus, an efficient Portland offense with Holiday distributing at his season-average rate is the exact condition that produces a home win.

SGP Odds at Publication: +461

What are the top NBA prop bets for today?

NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

Get a 25% Profit Boost Token to use on a 3+ Leg Same Game Parlay / Same Game Parlay Plus Wager on any NBA Playoff Games taking place on April 24th, 2026! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

