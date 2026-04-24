Miami Dolphins 2026 NFL Draft Odds Day 2: Who Will Miami Pick at 43, 75, 87 and 94?

Miami Dolphins NFL Draft 2026 Odds Day 2

Round 1 is done, and the Miami Dolphins came away with two solid foundational picks. But the rebuild is far from finished. With four picks tonight — No. 43 in the second round and Nos. 75, 87, and 94 in the third — new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan has a rare opportunity to reshape Miami's skill positions in a single evening.

The question is whether the board cooperates.

Here is everything you need to know about who the Dolphins will target when Rounds 2 and 3 kick off at 7 p.m. ET from Pittsburgh.

What Miami Did in Round 1: The Foundation Is Laid

The Dolphins entered Thursday night's first round at picks 11 and 30, but after a trade with Dallas — who moved up from 12 to 11 to grab Ohio State safety Caleb Downs — Miami walked away with picks 12 and 27 instead.

At No. 12, Sullivan made the rebuild-first call: Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor. A two-time All-SEC selection and Jacobs Blocking Trophy co-winner, Proctor is the blindside protector that Malik Willis needs behind him. He started every game of his final college season at left tackle and didn't allow a sack over his last 27 starts across two programs. The pick addressed the single most critical infrastructure need on the roster.

At No. 27, the Dolphins added San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson — a fundamentally sound, technically clean corner who provides immediate depth behind a secondary that was heavily retooled this offseason.

Both picks make sense for a team in full teardown mode. But they also make tonight more urgent. Neither pick put a ball in Malik Willis's hands.

The Big Picture: What the Dolphins Still Desperately Need

Before diving into the picks, the context matters. This is a roster being rebuilt from scratch.

Tyreek Hill was released. Jaylen Waddle was traded. The Dolphins enter tonight without a legitimate starting receiver on the depth chart. Sullivan has acknowledged the rebuild is a multi-year project, but Willis — who completed nearly 79% of his passes in limited action for Green Bay — cannot be expected to succeed without weapons. ESPN's pre-draft analysis listed wide receiver as the top need on Miami's roster, and that assessment hasn't changed after Round 1.

Sullivan has also left the door open on quarterback. Willis is on a three-year deal and is the unquestioned starter, but with Quinn Ewers as the only developmental option behind him, a Day 2 quarterback flier would give the rebuild a genuine succession plan without sacrificing premium capital.

With four picks tonight, Miami can realistically address both.

Dolphins Pick No. 43: The Receiver Decision

This is the most important pick of Miami's entire draft. With Denzel Boston — the top remaining receiver on the board — and Germie Bernard both potentially available at 43, the Dolphins have a real shot at landing an immediate starter for Malik Willis in the second round.

Denzel Boston, WR, Washington — The Top Target

If Boston is on the board when Miami picks 43rd overall, this is as close to a no-brainer as the Dolphins will see tonight.

Boston is 6'4", 212 pounds with a 76.9% contested catch rate in his final season at Washington, where he posted 62 receptions for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns. He is a genuine "X" receiver — a physically dominant outside wideout who wins at the catch point, dominates in the red zone, and brings the kind of contested-catch ability that Malik Willis will rely on when plays break down. Todd McShay of The Ringer called Boston the best remaining prospect in the entire draft after Round 1.

The fit with Willis is striking. Willis is a big-armed, mobile quarterback who excels throwing into tight windows on the outside. Boston is the receiver built to win those throws. At 6'4", he can box out corners and safety help in a way that no current Dolphins receiver can. He doesn't just fill the Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle void — he fills it differently, bringing a physical, contested-catch identity that Miami has never had at the position.

For a rebuild that needs to establish an offensive identity around Willis quickly, Boston gives Sullivan a cornerstone receiver on a four-year rookie deal. If he's available at 43, the Dolphins should not hesitate.

Fantasy impact: Boston at Miami is a dynasty WR1 pick-up immediately. No competition for targets, a quarterback who throws to his skill set, and a team that has to pass because their roster isn't built to run. He would be a 100-target receiver in Year 1. Dynasty grade: A.

Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama — The Complementary Option

If Boston goes before 43 — which is entirely possible given the receiver-hungry teams picking ahead of Miami — Germie Bernard becomes the Dolphins' best available receiver and a genuine Day 2 value.

Bernard is a different archetype from Boston: smaller, quicker, and built for the slot. The Alabama product brings elite route-running precision, reliable hands, and the short-area quickness to create separation against zone coverage. He's the kind of possession receiver who operates like a miniature version of Davante Adams — not a burner, but a technician who wins every route because he understands angles and timing.

For Willis, who thrived in Green Bay's short-to-intermediate passing game, Bernard as a slot operator would be an ideal fit. He becomes the built-in check-down and movement piece that makes play-action work — the kind of receiver who can turn a five-yard route into a 20-yard gain after the catch.

Multiple analysts have Bernard projected in the 40–60 pick range, making him a realistic target for Miami at 43 if Boston is gone.

Dolphins Picks No. 75, 87 and 94: Building Around the Rebuild

Three third-round picks gives Sullivan enormous flexibility to address multiple needs in a single night. Here's how the board could break Miami's way across all three selections.

The Quarterback Flier: Carson Beck, QB, Miami

This is the pick that would generate the most headlines — and it makes genuine football sense.

Beck transferred from Georgia to Miami for his final college season and showed real growth as a pocket passer in 2025. He is a 6'4", pro-style quarterback who reads progressions efficiently, manages the game without taking unnecessary risks, and has enough arm talent to threaten all three levels. CBS Sports' Day 2 mock has Beck going to the Cardinals early in Round 3. If he's still on the board when Miami picks at 75 or 87, Sullivan — whose Green Bay background includes developing Jordan Love behind established veterans — has a perfect template for how to use him.

Willis is the starter. But a three-year deal with no true developmental option behind him is a thin safety net for a franchise in rebuild mode. Beck at Round 3 cost gives Miami an insurance policy and a legitimate competition in Year 2 if Willis struggles. It's the kind of low-cost, high-optionality move that Green Bay-trained front offices specialize in.

The Pass Rusher: TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson

Miami signed David Ojabo and Joshua Uche in free agency to upgrade the pass rush, but neither is a long-term answer. Parker, a 6'5" edge rusher from Clemson with elite length and a developing pass-rush repertoire, is projected in the third-round range and could give Miami a young developmental piece on the defensive front.

He is not a finished product, but in a rebuild that is explicitly about acquiring young, affordable talent on rookie contracts, a third-round edge rusher who can develop behind Ojabo and Uche is exactly the kind of pick Sullivan should be targeting in the back half of Day 2.

The Safety: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

Daniel Jeremiah praised McNeil-Warren as one of the most athletic safety prospects in the class — a "tall, long" defender with elite range, big-play instincts, and the sideline-to-sideline speed to function as a center fielder. He'll face questions about Toledo competition, but his athleticism translates at the next level.

Miami's secondary was heavily restructured this offseason, but long-term depth at safety remains thin. McNeil-Warren in the third round gives Sullivan a young, athletic developmental piece in the back end who could grow into a starter within two seasons.

The Tight End: Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

In the back half of Round 3, Ohio State tight end Max Klare emerges as an interesting target. He is not a traditional in-line blocker — he's a receiving-first, move tight end with the route-running ability and hands to function as a short-area mismatch in the passing game. For Malik Willis, who thrived throwing to tight ends in Green Bay's system, Klare would be a natural extension of that comfort zone.

The Big Picture: What Dolphins Fans Should Expect Tonight

The ideal outcome for Miami looks like this: Boston at 43 (the cornerstone receiver Willis needs), Beck somewhere in the third round (the developmental QB safety net), and either Parker or McNeil-Warren with one of the remaining picks to continue building the defensive infrastructure Sullivan began in Round 1.

That four-pick haul would leave the Dolphins with a left tackle, a cornerback, a WR1, a quarterback option, and either a pass rusher or safety — five legitimate contributors acquired in the first three rounds of a single draft. For a rebuild that Sullivan has described as setting the franchise up with "young, affordable talent," that's exactly the right template.

The nightmare scenario is simpler: Boston goes before 43 to Buffalo or Pittsburgh, the receiver tier drops off significantly, and Miami leaves Day 2 without solving the problem that will define Willis's first season as a starter.

But with four picks tonight, the Dolphins have more chances to get it right than almost any other team in the building. Sullivan came from Green Bay knowing how to build through the draft. Tonight is where Miami fans find out if he can execute.

Stay locked in to FanDuel Research's live 2026 NFL Draft tracker for real-time pick analysis, odds movement, and fantasy football takeaways through all of Rounds 2 and 3 tonight. Check FanDuel Sportsbook for the latest player prop odds and draft position markets.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.