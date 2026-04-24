Lakers vs. Rockets: NBA Best Bets, Picks and Same Game Parlay for Game 3

Top Bets at a Glance

Rockets Moneyline

Kevin Durant Over 23.5 Points

Alperen Sengun 6+ Assists

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

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Rockets vs Lakers Props and Betting Picks

Leg 1: Rockets Moneyline

Moneyline Houston Rockets Apr 25 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Houston Rockets are coming home for the first time in this series after back-to-back losses at Crypto.com Arena, and the bounce-back conditions could not be more favorable for the Rockets. Toyota Center was one of the best home environments in the NBA this season, with Houston going 30-11 there — a fortress that generated energy that even the most prepared road team struggled to contain. The Rockets have the talent, the depth, and the motivation of a franchise that was a 52-win team staring down the barrel of a sweep against a team missing two of its three best players.

Durant's nine turnovers in Game 2 came on a night when he was being aggressively doubled. That adjustment forced him into early exits from the ball and took the Rockets' most reliable scoring threat out of his comfort zone. With KD at home with his team's season on the line, expect Durant and head coach Ime Udoka to have spent the last two days engineering counters to LA's double scheme — whether that means early actions to free Durant on the weak side, more off-ball movement, or simply playing faster before the Lakers' help defense can rotate into position.

I anticipate Houston winning this one behind a better showing from KD, which leads us to the second leg.

Kevin Durant - Points Kevin Durant Over Apr 25 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Durant averaged 26 points on 52 percent shooting during the regular season, his fifth-best scoring campaign and a testament to the consistent elite efficiency that has defined his career across 19 NBA seasons. In Game 2, he was doubled aggressively, and despite the disruption, he still finished with 23 points — missing his season average by less than three points despite the Los Angeles Lakers going all out to get the ball out of his hands.

The key context for Game 3 is the home environment, the adjustment from the coaching staff, and the psychological weight of a must-win situation. His size (6-foot-10 with a 7-foot-4 wingspan) and shot creation ability make him virtually impossible to guard one-on-one, meaning LA will likely continue doubling him. When they double, Durant has the passing ability to generate open looks for teammates, but he also has the footwork and skill to find counters — spinning baseline, using the mid-post stepback, or simply recognizing when the double is late and pulling up.

In Game 2, Durant didn't handle the Lakers' strong double-teams very well. With time to prepare, he should fare better tonight, and this points line is a bit lower than usual -- likely accounting for LA's defensive strategy.

To Record 6+ Assists To Record 6+ Assists Alperen Sengun -136 View more odds in Sportsbook

Sengun is one of the league's most creative passing big men, averaging 6.2 assists per game during the regular season — a number that makes him one of just a handful of centers in NBA history to average more than six assists this season. His pick-and-roll facilitation, passing out of the short roll, and vision to find weak-side cutters are the backbone of Houston's offense, and he has been more valuable as a playmaker in this series than his scoring line suggests.

When Durant is being doubled aggressively, Sengun becomes one of the primary relief valves as the second option in the two-man game. His ability to catch on the short roll, read the collapsing defense in a four-on-three situation, and find others -- such as Jabari Smith Jr., Reed Sheppard, and Amen Thompson -- creates exactly the conditions where he can rack up assists.

Sengun averaged 5.5 assists in his last four home playoff games dating back to last postseason, and his 6.2 regular-season average was achieved in games that were typically not competitive crunch-time environments like this one.

SGP Odds at Publication: +273

What are the top NBA prop bets for today?

NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

