Spurs vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 15

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 15, 2024

Sunday, December 15, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: FDSSW and FDSNX

The Minnesota Timberwolves (13-11) take the court against the San Antonio Spurs (13-12) as 4.5-point favorites on Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on FDSSW and FDSNX. The matchup has a point total of 213.5.

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -4.5 213.5 -198 +166

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Timberwolves win (68.4%)

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have covered the spread 10 times in 24 games with a set spread.

The Spurs have played 25 games, with 11 wins against the spread.

This season, Timberwolves games have hit the over 12 times out of 25 chances.

Spurs games this season have gone over the total in 14 of 25 opportunities (56%).

In home games, Minnesota sports a worse record against the spread (4-8-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (6-6-0).

The Timberwolves have hit the over on the total in the same percentage of home games as road tilts (50%).

This season, San Antonio is 7-8-0 at home against the spread (.467 winning percentage). Away, it is 4-6-0 ATS (.400).

In terms of the over/under, Spurs games have finished over less often at home (eight of 15, 53.3%) than on the road (six of 10, 60%).

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards is averaging 26.3 points, 3.9 assists and 5.4 boards.

Julius Randle averages 20.5 points, 6.9 boards and 4 assists.

Rudy Gobert averages 10.6 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2 assists, shooting 64.6% from the floor (third in NBA).

Naz Reid is averaging 12.6 points, 5.2 boards and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jaden McDaniels is averaging 10.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama averages 23.8 points for the Spurs, plus 10.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Chris Paul averages 10 points, 4 rebounds and 8.4 assists. He is also sinking 43.4% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per game.

Julian Champagnie's numbers on the season are 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He is draining 43.7% of his shots from the floor and 36.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 triples.

Stephon Castle averages 12.1 points, 2.6 boards and 3.8 assists. He is making 38.6% of his shots from the floor and 28.2% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per contest.

Per game, Keldon Johnson gives the Spurs 12.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

