Spurs vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 10

Spurs vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Friday, April 10, 2026

Friday, April 10, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: KFAA, KENS, and WFAA

The San Antonio Spurs (61-19) are heavy favorites (-17) as they look to extend a six-game home win streak when they take on the Dallas Mavericks (25-55) on Friday, April 10, 2026 at Frost Bank Center. The contest airs at 8 p.m. ET on KFAA, KENS, and WFAA. The matchup's point total is set at 236.5.

Spurs vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -17 236.5 -1493 +870

Spurs vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Spurs win (85.1%)

Spurs vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Spurs have put together a 42-33-4 record against the spread this season.

The Mavericks are 34-45-1 against the spread this season.

Spurs games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 34 times this season.

Mavericks games this season have gone over the point total 37 times in 80 opportunities (46.2%).

San Antonio has a worse record against the spread when playing at home (18-16-3) than it does in away games (24-17-1).

In home games, the Spurs go over the over/under 42.1% of the time (16 of 38 games). They hit the over more often on the road, going over the total in 42.9% of games (18 of 42).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Dallas has a better winning percentage at home (.450, 18-21-1 record) than on the road (.400, 16-24-0).

In terms of the over/under, Mavericks games have finished over 22 of 40 times at home (55%), and 15 of 40 on the road (37.5%).

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama's numbers on the season are 24.8 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 51% from the floor and 35% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made 3-pointers.

De'Aaron Fox averages 18.5 points, 3.8 boards and 6.1 assists.

Stephon Castle averages 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 7.4 assists.

Keldon Johnson averages 13.1 points, 5.4 boards and 1.4 assists, shooting 52.1% from the field and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made treys per contest.

Julian Champagnie's numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 43.5% from the field and 38.2% from downtown, with an average of 2.4 made treys.

Mavericks Leaders

Per game, Cooper Flagg gives the Mavericks 21 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Naji Marshall's numbers on the season are 15.2 points, 4.7 boards and 3.3 assists per game. He is draining 51% of his shots from the field.

Per game, P.J. Washington gets the Mavericks 14.2 points, 7 rebounds and 1.8 assists, plus 1 steal and 1.1 blocks.

Per game, Brandon Williams gives the Mavericks 13 points, 2.9 boards and 3.9 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Mavericks get 12.2 points per game from Max Christie, plus 3.3 rebounds and 2 assists.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.