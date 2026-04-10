Hornets vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 10

Hornets vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Friday, April 10, 2026

Friday, April 10, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: FDSSE, FDSDET, and WMYD

The Charlotte Hornets (43-37) are favored by 3.5 points against the Detroit Pistons (58-22) on Friday, April 10, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on FDSSE, FDSDET, and WMYD. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5 points.

Hornets vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hornets -3.5 223.5 -142 +120

Hornets vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hornets win (50.9%)

Hornets vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Hornets have covered the spread 49 times in 80 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Pistons are 43-34-2 this season.

This season, Hornets games have hit the over 32 times.

The Pistons have gone over the point total 48.8% of the time this year (39 of 80 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Charlotte has played better when playing at home, covering 25 times in 40 home games, and 24 times in 40 road games.

The Hornets have hit the over on the total in a lower percentage of home games (37.5%) than away games (42.5%).

This season, Detroit is 21-19-1 at home against the spread (.512 winning percentage). Away, it is 22-15-1 ATS (.564).

Pistons games have gone above the over/under more often at home (20 times out of 41) than on the road (19 of 39) this year.

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball averages 20 points, 4.8 boards and 7.1 assists.

Kon Knueppel averages 18.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists, shooting 47.8% from the floor and 42.9% from beyond the arc (ninth in league), with 3.4 made treys per game (third in NBA).

Miles Bridges' numbers on the season are 17.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest, shooting 46.1% from the field and 33.5% from downtown, with an average of 2 made treys.

Brandon Miller is averaging 20.2 points, 5 boards and 3.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.

Moussa Diabate is averaging 7.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1 block.

Pistons Leaders

Per game, Cade Cunningham provides the Pistons 24.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 9.9 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.9 blocks.

Jalen Duren averages 19.5 points, 10.6 boards and 1.9 assists. He is also sinking 64.9% of his shots from the floor (fourth in league).

Per game, Ausar Thompson provides the Pistons 9.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists, plus 2 steals (first in league) and 0.9 blocks.

Per game, Tobias Harris gives the Pistons 13.2 points, 5.1 boards and 2.6 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Pistons are getting 12.1 points, 2.7 boards and 2.1 assists per game from Duncan Robinson.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.