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MLB

Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 10

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 10

Will Chase Burns strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Emerson Hancock record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 10, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners

  • Tatsuya Imai (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2026 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
  • Emerson Hancock (Mariners): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2026 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Boston Red Sox at St. Louis Cardinals

  • Dustin May (Cardinals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2026 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at Atlanta Braves

  • Slade Cecconi (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -140) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
  • Bryce Elder (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Dodgers

  • Tyler Glasnow (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +114) | 2026 Stats: 7.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
  • Kumar Rocker (Rangers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Los Angeles Angels at Cincinnati Reds

  • Chase Burns (Reds): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
  • Jack Kochanowicz (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -125) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

San Francisco Giants at Baltimore Orioles

  • Landen Roupp (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
  • Shane Baz (Orioles): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays

  • Steven Matz (Rays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

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