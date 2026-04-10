MLB
Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 10
Will Chase Burns strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Emerson Hancock record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 10, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners
- Tatsuya Imai (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2026 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Emerson Hancock (Mariners): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2026 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
Boston Red Sox at St. Louis Cardinals
- Dustin May (Cardinals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2026 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
Cleveland Guardians at Atlanta Braves
- Slade Cecconi (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -140) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Bryce Elder (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Tyler Glasnow (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +114) | 2026 Stats: 7.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Kumar Rocker (Rangers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
Los Angeles Angels at Cincinnati Reds
- Chase Burns (Reds): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Jack Kochanowicz (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -125) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
San Francisco Giants at Baltimore Orioles
- Landen Roupp (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Shane Baz (Orioles): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays
- Steven Matz (Rays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances