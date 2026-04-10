Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 10

Will Chase Burns strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Emerson Hancock record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 10, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners

Tatsuya Imai (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2026 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 6.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances Emerson Hancock (Mariners): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2026 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Boston Red Sox at St. Louis Cardinals

Dustin May (Cardinals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2026 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at Atlanta Braves

Slade Cecconi (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -140) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -140) | 5.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances Bryce Elder (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Dodgers

Tyler Glasnow (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +114) | 2026 Stats: 7.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +114) | 7.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances Kumar Rocker (Rangers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Los Angeles Angels at Cincinnati Reds

Chase Burns (Reds): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 8 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances Jack Kochanowicz (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -125) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

San Francisco Giants at Baltimore Orioles

Landen Roupp (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 7 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances Shane Baz (Orioles): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays