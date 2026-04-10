Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 10

Will Cal Raleigh or Yordan Alvarez hit a home run on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 10, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+250 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 13 games (has homered in 30.8% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 13 games (has homered in 30.8% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+420 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Christian Walker (Astros): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+490 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Carlos Correa (Astros): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Luke Raley (Mariners): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 27.3% of games) Brendan Donovan (Mariners): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 27.3% of games) Joey Loperfido (Astros): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+790 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Jose Altuve (Astros): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+790 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Jeremy Pena (Astros): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+820 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Cole Young (Mariners): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Jake Meyers (Astros): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

Boston Red Sox at St. Louis Cardinals

Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+520 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 12 games (has homered in 41.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 12 games (has homered in 41.7% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Trevor Story (Red Sox): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Thomas Saggese (Cardinals): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+790 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Ramón Urías (Cardinals): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Yohel Pozo (Cardinals): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

Cleveland Guardians at Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+330 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Matt Olson (Braves): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Austin Riley (Braves): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+360 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games José Ramírez (Guardians): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Rhys Hoskins (Guardians): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+490 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Drake Baldwin (Braves): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 13 games (has homered in 38.5% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 13 games (has homered in 38.5% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+520 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Mike Yastrzemski (Braves): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+540 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Bo Naylor (Guardians): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+540 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Michael Harris II (Braves): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 12 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 12 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Ozzie Albies (Braves): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Dominic Smith (Braves): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +210 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+210 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Corey Seager (Rangers): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Jake Burger (Rangers): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+440 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Andy Pages (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Danny Jansen (Rangers): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+590 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Evan Carter (Rangers): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+790 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Josh Smith (Rangers): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

San Francisco Giants at Baltimore Orioles

Rafael Devers (Giants): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Pete Alonso (Orioles): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 12 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 12 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Jerar Encarnación (Giants): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+490 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Samuel Basallo (Orioles): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Colton Cowser (Orioles): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+590 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Coby Mayo (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Heliot Ramos (Giants): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+650 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Dylan Beavers (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+710 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Patrick Bailey (Giants): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+710 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Harrison Bader (Giants): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Luis Arraez (Giants): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Blaze Alexander (Orioles): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays