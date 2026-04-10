MLB
Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 10
Will Cal Raleigh or Yordan Alvarez hit a home run on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 10, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 13 games (has homered in 30.8% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Christian Walker (Astros): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Carlos Correa (Astros): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Luke Raley (Mariners): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)
- Brendan Donovan (Mariners): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)
- Joey Loperfido (Astros): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Cole Young (Mariners): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Cam Smith (Astros): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)
- Jake Meyers (Astros): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
Boston Red Sox at St. Louis Cardinals
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 12 games (has homered in 41.7% of games)
- Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Trevor Story (Red Sox): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Thomas Saggese (Cardinals): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Ramón Urías (Cardinals): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Yohel Pozo (Cardinals): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
Cleveland Guardians at Atlanta Braves
- Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Matt Olson (Braves): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)
- Austin Riley (Braves): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- José Ramírez (Guardians): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Rhys Hoskins (Guardians): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Drake Baldwin (Braves): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 13 games (has homered in 38.5% of games)
- Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Mike Yastrzemski (Braves): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Bo Naylor (Guardians): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Michael Harris II (Braves): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 12 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Ozzie Albies (Braves): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)
- Dominic Smith (Braves): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +210 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Corey Seager (Rangers): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Jake Burger (Rangers): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Joc Pederson (Rangers): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Danny Jansen (Rangers): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Josh Jung (Rangers): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Evan Carter (Rangers): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Josh Smith (Rangers): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
San Francisco Giants at Baltimore Orioles
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Pete Alonso (Orioles): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 12 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Jerar Encarnación (Giants): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Samuel Basallo (Orioles): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Colton Cowser (Orioles): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Coby Mayo (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Dylan Beavers (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Patrick Bailey (Giants): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Harrison Bader (Giants): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Luis Arraez (Giants): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Blaze Alexander (Orioles): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +235 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Junior Caminero (Rays): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Ben Rice (Yankees): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)
- Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Yandy Diaz (Rays): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Cedric Mullins (Rays): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Jake Fraley (Rays): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Jose Caballero (Yankees): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Taylor Walls (Rays): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Nick Fortes (Rays): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Ben Williamson (Rays): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games