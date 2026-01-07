Spurs vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 7

Spurs vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 7, 2026

Wednesday, January 7, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and FDSSW

The Los Angeles Lakers (23-11) are 7.5-point underdogs as they look to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (25-11) on Wednesday, January 7, 2026 at Frost Bank Center. The matchup airs at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and FDSSW. The point total is set at 233.5 for the matchup.

Spurs vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -7.5 233.5 -275 +225

Spurs vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Spurs win (63.3%)

Spurs vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Spurs have put together a 17-16-3 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Lakers are 19-14-1 this year.

Games involving the Spurs have hit the over 16 times out of 34 chances this season.

Lakers games this season have hit the over 21 times in 34 opportunities (61.8%).

San Antonio has done a better job covering the spread in road games (9-9-1) than it has in home games (8-7-2).

The Spurs have gone over the over/under less often when playing at home, hitting the over in seven of 17 home matchups (41.2%). In road games, they have hit the over in nine of 19 games (47.4%).

This year, Los Angeles is 8-7-1 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). On the road, it is 11-7-0 ATS (.611).

In terms of the over/under, Lakers games have gone over 13 of 16 times at home (81.2%), and eight of 18 away (44.4%).

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 24.6 points, 3.4 assists and 11.4 rebounds.

De'Aaron Fox averages 21.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists.

Stephon Castle averages 17.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 7 assists.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 13.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Julian Champagnie averages 11.1 points, 5.8 boards and 1.4 assists, shooting 42.3% from the field and 37.3% from downtown, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Lakers Leaders

Luka Doncic averages 33.5 points for the Lakers, plus 7.9 boards and 8.7 assists.

The Lakers are receiving 14.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Deandre Ayton.

The Lakers receive 21.7 points per game from LeBron James, plus 5.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists.

The Lakers are getting 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Jake Laravia.

Marcus Smart averages 9.8 points, 2.9 boards and 3.2 assists. He is sinking 40.6% of his shots from the floor and 30.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per contest.

