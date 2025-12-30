Spurs vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 31

Spurs vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Wednesday, December 31, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: MSG, FDSSW, and NBA TV

The New York Knicks (23-9) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the San Antonio Spurs (23-9) on Wednesday, December 31, 2025 at Frost Bank Center as just 2.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7 p.m. ET on MSG, FDSSW, and NBA TV. The point total is 236.5 in the matchup.

Spurs vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -2.5 236.5 -142 +120

Spurs vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Spurs win (52.4%)

Spurs vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Spurs have covered the spread 16 times over 32 games with a set spread.

The Knicks have played 32 games, with 16 wins against the spread.

Spurs games have gone over the total 15 times this season.

The Knicks have gone over the point total 56.2% of the time this season (18 of 32 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, San Antonio owns a better record against the spread (8-5-2) compared to its ATS record in away games (8-8-1).

In home games, the Spurs exceed the over/under 40% of the time (six of 15 games). They hit the over more consistently in road games, topping the total in 52.9% of games (nine of 17).

New York's winning percentage against the spread at home is .765 (13-4-0). On the road, it is .200 (3-11-1).

Knicks games have finished above the over/under 58.8% of the time at home (10 of 17), and 53.3% of the time away (eight of 15).

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama averages 24 points, 11.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists, shooting 51.4% from the floor and 34.9% from downtown, with 1.5 made treys per game.

De'Aaron Fox averages 21.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6 assists.

Devin Vassell is averaging 15 points, 4 boards and 2.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Stephon Castle is averaging 18.5 points, 5 boards and 7 assists.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 13.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Knicks Leaders

Per game, Jalen Brunson gets the Knicks 29.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Per game, Karl-Anthony Towns gets the Knicks 22 points, 11.9 boards and 2.9 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Knicks receive 16.4 points per game from Mikal Bridges, plus 4.5 boards and 4.4 assists.

The Knicks get 12.3 points per game from Josh Hart, plus 8 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

OG Anunoby averages 15.5 points, 5.5 boards and 2 assists. He is sinking 45.1% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per contest.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.