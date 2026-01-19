Spurs vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 19

Spurs vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Monday, January 19, 2026

Monday, January 19, 2026 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: KJZZ, Jazz+, and FDSSW

The San Antonio Spurs (29-13) host the Utah Jazz (14-28) after winning three home games in a row. The Spurs are double-digit favorites by 17 points in the matchup, which starts at 5 p.m. ET on Monday, January 19, 2026. The point total for the matchup is set at 241.5.

Spurs vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -17 241.5 -952 +660

Spurs vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Spurs win (81.2%)

Spurs vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Spurs have covered the spread 21 times in 42 games with a set spread.

The Jazz have played 42 games, with 23 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Spurs have hit the over 17 times this season.

Jazz games this season have gone over the total in 27 of 42 opportunities (64.3%).

San Antonio sports an identical winning percentage against the spread in home games (.500) as it does on the road.

The Spurs have eclipsed the total less often when playing at home, hitting the over in eight of 20 home matchups (40%). On the road, they have hit the over in nine of 22 games (40.9%).

This season, Utah is 14-7-0 at home against the spread (.667 winning percentage). On the road, it is 9-12-0 ATS (.429).

Looking at the over/under, Jazz games have finished over 16 of 21 times at home (76.2%), and 11 of 21 on the road (52.4%).

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 24.5 points, 10.9 boards and 3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 2.6 blocked shots.

De'Aaron Fox is averaging 20.5 points, 4.2 boards and 5.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Stephon Castle averages 17 points, 5 rebounds and 7 assists.

Keldon Johnson averages 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists, shooting 56.3% from the field and 42% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Julian Champagnie is averaging 11.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Jazz Leaders

Keyonte George's numbers on the season are 23.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest. He is also draining 45.9% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 triples.

Jusuf Nurkic's numbers on the season are 10.4 points, 10 boards and 4.3 assists per game. He is making 50.6% of his shots from the field.

The Jazz are getting 9.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Kyle Filipowski.

The Jazz receive 11.7 points per game from Brice Sensabaugh, plus 3 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Isaiah Collier's numbers on the season are 8.6 points, 2.3 boards and 6.7 assists per game. He is draining 50.2% of his shots from the field.

