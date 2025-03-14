Spurs vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 14

Spurs vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Friday, March 14, 2025

Friday, March 14, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: FDSSW and FDSSE

The San Antonio Spurs (27-37) are favored by 4 points against the Charlotte Hornets (16-49) on Friday, March 14, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on FDSSW and FDSSE. The matchup has an over/under of 230.

Spurs vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -4 230 -188 +158

Spurs vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Spurs win (68.5%)

Spurs vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Spurs have registered a 28-36-0 record against the spread this season.

The Hornets have 31 wins against the spread in 65 games this season.

Spurs games have gone over the total 36 times out of 65 chances this season.

Hornets games this season have eclipsed the over/under 35.4% of the time (23 out of 65 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, San Antonio has played better when playing at home, covering 15 times in 32 home games, and 13 times in 32 road games.

In home games, the Spurs go over the total 56.2% of the time (18 of 32 games). They hit the over in the same percentage of away games (18 of 32 contests).

Against the spread, Charlotte has had better results on the road (15-14-2) than at home (16-15-3).

Looking at the over/under, Hornets games have finished over less frequently at home (nine of 34, 26.5%) than on the road (14 of 31, 45.2%).

Spurs Leaders

De'Aaron Fox's numbers on the season are 23.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest, shooting 46.3% from the floor and 31% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 made treys.

Victor Wembanyama's numbers on the season are 24.3 points, 11 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 47.6% from the floor and 35.2% from downtown, with an average of 3.1 made treys.

Chris Paul averages 8.9 points, 3.6 boards and 7.9 assists, shooting 41.9% from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Stephon Castle is averaging 13.4 points, 3.2 boards and 3.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Devin Vassell is averaging 15.9 points, 3.8 boards and 2.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges averages 21.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He is also sinking 44.2% of his shots from the field and 33.2% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per game.

The Hornets get 25.5 points per game from LaMelo Ball, plus 5.2 rebounds and 7.1 assists.

Mark Williams averages 15.7 points, 10 boards and 2.3 assists. He is draining 59.1% of his shots from the field.

The Hornets receive 5.4 points per game from Moussa Diabate, plus 6.6 boards and 0.9 assists.

Per game, Brandon Miller gives the Hornets 21 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.

