Arkansas FanDuel Promo Offer New User Signup: Bet $5 and Get $400 in Bonus Bets
The wait is over, Arkansas! FanDuel Sportsbook is coming to your state.
To kick things off, new users who signup and bet $5 and get $400 in bonus bets whether your bet wins or loses.
For more information, read below or click here for full details.
FanDuel Arkansas Promo Important Info
- Eligibility: New users in Arkansas (21+ only)
- Promo Code Required: NO CODE NEEDED. Access through your FanDuel Sportsbook account.
- Pre-Launch $100 Offer: Bonus bets expire 30 days after FanDuel accepts its first real money sports wager in AR. Unique user identity verification required.
- Post Launch $300 Offer: First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus bets expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply.
Click here to see full terms for both offers.
How to Claim FanDuel Promo in Arkansas
- Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and you'll get One Hundred Dollars ($100) in Sportsbook Bonus Bets.
- Make a deposit of at least Five Dollars ($5).
- Once FanDuel goes live, place your first cash wager of any type of at least Five Dollars ($5).
- Get your Three Hundred Dollars ($300) in Sportsbook Bonus Bets regardless of if your wager wins or loses.
- Ineligible bets: cashed out wagers, and wagers placed using bonus funds or profit boost tokens.
- Limit of one promotional bonus per person.
- Max bonus of Four Hundred Dollars ($400) in Bonus Bets.
Arkansas Customers: Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.