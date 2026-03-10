Arkansas FanDuel Promo Offer New User Signup: Bet $5 and Get $400 in Bonus Bets

The wait is over, Arkansas! FanDuel Sportsbook is coming to your state.

To kick things off, new users who signup and bet $5 and get $400 in bonus bets whether your bet wins or loses.

For more information, read below or click here for full details.

FanDuel Arkansas Promo Important Info

Eligibility: New users in Arkansas (21+ only)

New users in Arkansas (21+ only) Promo Code Required: NO CODE NEEDED. Access through your FanDuel Sportsbook account.

NO CODE NEEDED. Access through your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Pre-Launch $100 Offer: Bonus bets expire 30 days after FanDuel accepts its first real money sports wager in AR. Unique user identity verification required.

Bonus bets expire 30 days after FanDuel accepts its first real money sports wager in AR. Unique user identity verification required. Post Launch $300 Offer: First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus bets expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply.

Click here to see full terms for both offers.

How to Claim FanDuel Promo in Arkansas

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and you'll get One Hundred Dollars ($100) in Sportsbook Bonus Bets. Make a deposit of at least Five Dollars ($5). Once FanDuel goes live, place your first cash wager of any type of at least Five Dollars ($5). Get your Three Hundred Dollars ($300) in Sportsbook Bonus Bets regardless of if your wager wins or loses. Regardless of if your first cash wager wins or loses, you WILL be eligible for the $300 in Sportsbook Bonus Bets. Ineligible bets: cashed out wagers, and wagers placed using bonus funds or profit boost tokens. Limit of one promotional bonus per person. Max bonus of Four Hundred Dollars ($400) in Bonus Bets.

Sign Up Today!

21+ and present in AR. Pre-Launch $100 Offer: Bonus bets expire 30 days after FanDuel accepts its first real money sports wager in AR. Unique user identity verification required. Post Launch $300 Offer: First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus bets expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms for both offers at sportsbook.fanduel.com.

Arkansas Customers: Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.