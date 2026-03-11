NHL
Capitals vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 11
On Wednesday in the NHL, the Washington Capitals are up against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Capitals vs Flyers Game Info
- Washington Capitals (32-26-7) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (29-23-11)
- Date: Wednesday, March 11, 2026
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: TNT
Capitals vs Flyers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-115)
|Flyers (-104)
|5.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Capitals win (53.4%)
Capitals vs Flyers Puck Line
- The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-260 to cover). And Washington, the favorite, is +205.
Capitals vs Flyers Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Capitals-Flyers on March 11, with the over being -140 and the under +114.
Capitals vs Flyers Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Capitals-Flyers, Washington is the favorite at -115, and Philadelphia is -104 playing at home.