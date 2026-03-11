Capitals vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 11

On Wednesday in the NHL, the Washington Capitals are up against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Capitals vs Flyers Game Info

Washington Capitals (32-26-7) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (29-23-11)

Date: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

7:30 p.m. ET

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TNT

Capitals vs Flyers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-115) Flyers (-104) 5.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Capitals win (53.4%)

Capitals vs Flyers Puck Line

The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-260 to cover). And Washington, the favorite, is +205.

Capitals vs Flyers Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Capitals-Flyers on March 11, with the over being -140 and the under +114.

Capitals vs Flyers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Capitals-Flyers, Washington is the favorite at -115, and Philadelphia is -104 playing at home.

