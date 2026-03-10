Iowa State vs Arizona State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big 12 Tournament

The No. 5 seed Iowa State Cyclones (25-6, 12-6 Big 12) face off against the No. 12 seed Arizona State Sun Devils (17-15, 7-11 Big 12) in the Big 12 tournament Wednesday at T-Mobile Center, tipping off at 12:30 p.m. ET. Both teams will try to take one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Iowa State vs. Arizona State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Wednesday, March 11, 2026 Game time: 12:30 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN Networks

ESPN Networks Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Arena: T-Mobile Center

Iowa State vs. Arizona State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Iowa State win (82.4%)

Check out these betting trends and insights before you bet on Wednesday's Iowa State-Arizona State spread (Iowa State -12.5) or total (147.5 points).

Iowa State vs. Arizona State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State has covered 17 times in 31 games with a spread this season.

Arizona State has put together a 20-12-0 record against the spread this season.

As a 12.5-point favorite or more in 2025-26, Iowa State is 9-6 against the spread compared to the 3-3 ATS record Arizona State racks up as a 12.5-point underdog.

In home games, the Cyclones own a better record against the spread (9-8-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (5-5-0).

The Sun Devils have performed better against the spread at home (10-5-0) than away (5-6-0) this season.

Against the spread, in conference play, Iowa State is 10-8-0 this season.

Arizona State has covered the spread 12 times in 19 Big 12 games.

Iowa State vs. Arizona State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Iowa State has won in 20, or 80%, of the 25 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Cyclones have not lost in 12 games this year when favored by -649 or better on the moneyline.

Arizona State has won nine of the 21 games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (42.9%).

The Sun Devils have played six times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +460 or longer, and lost each game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Iowa State has a 86.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Iowa State vs. Arizona State Head-to-Head Comparison

Iowa State averages 81.8 points per game (57th in college basketball) while giving up 65.7 per outing (14th in college basketball). It has a +497 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 16.1 points per game.

Milan Momcilovic ranks 156th in the country with a team-leading 17 points per game.

Arizona State puts up 77.4 points per game (146th in college basketball) while allowing 77.9 per contest (294th in college basketball). It has a -17 scoring differential.

Moe Odum's team-leading 16.8 points per game rank him 168th in college basketball.

The Cyclones record 32.4 rebounds per game (149th in college basketball) while conceding 28.2 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 4.2 boards per game.

Joshua Jefferson's 7.4 rebounds per game lead the Cyclones and rank 111th in college basketball play.

The Sun Devils lose the rebound battle by an average of 2.6 boards. They are grabbing 29.7 rebounds per game (299th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 32.3.

Santiago Trouet paces the team with 5.9 rebounds per game (304th in college basketball).

Iowa State averages 106.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (27th in college basketball), and gives up 85.5 points per 100 possessions (10th in college basketball).

The Sun Devils rank 203rd in college basketball averaging 96.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 249th, allowing 97.6 points per 100 possessions.

