2 Best Bets and Player Props for Timberwolves vs. Lakers

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Los Angeles Lakers face the Minnesota Timberwolves?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Props and Betting Picks

I think there are reasons to be bullish about the Lakers' chances to win despite LA being a home 'dog.

Moneyline Los Angeles Lakers Mar 11 3:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Across the last 15 games, the Lakers (+3.1) have a slightly better net rating than the Timberwolves (+1.5) do. The Lakers have also been strong at home, posting a +5.5 net rating over their last 10 home games, and they seem to be figuring it out offensively with Austin Reaves back in the fold as LA sits sixth in offensive rating over the last 10.

While Minnesota had the Lakers' number in last season's playoffs, the tables have turned so far this regular season, with LA winning both of the two previous matchups between these teams.

The Lakers have won four straight home games, including an impressive 13-point victory over the New York Knicks last time out. I'm intrigued by their plus-money odds to win tonight.

The Lakers' defense is on the rise, and they've been tough on shooting guards.

Anthony Edwards - Points Anthony Edwards Under Mar 11 3:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This LA roster has its limitations on the defensive end, but they're trending up. Over the last 10 games, the Lakers are a respectable 12th in defensive rating.

That extends to their defense against two-guards. Across the last 30 games, the Lakers are giving up the fifth-fewest points per game to shooting guards (20.3).

Edwards has the ability to make this under recommendation look silly. But he went under 29.5 points in four of five games against the Lakers last postseason, and he's pouring in an average of 28.9 points per game over his last 11 games -- just a bit under this line.

It's always scary to take the under on Ant's points prop, especially in a high-scoring game that also has a tight spread -- the ingredients for a shootout. But I think the under is the right play.

It's time to dance! New customers can get up to $300 back in Bonus Bets every day for 10 days. Use your Bet Reset token to get started. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

