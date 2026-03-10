Kentucky vs LSU College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SEC Tournament

The No. 16 seed LSU Tigers (15-16, 3-15 SEC) will play in the SEC tournament against the No. 9 seed Kentucky Wildcats (19-12, 10-8 SEC) on Wednesday at Bridgestone Arena, tipping off at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Kentucky vs. LSU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Wednesday, March 11, 2026 Game time: 12:30 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Kentucky vs. LSU Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kentucky win (70.5%)

Kentucky is a 7.5-point favorite against LSU on Wednesday and the over/under has been set at 151.5 points. Below are some betting insights and trends if you are planning on making a wager on the matchup.

Kentucky vs. LSU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kentucky has put together a 15-16-0 ATS record so far this year.

LSU has compiled an 18-13-0 record against the spread this season.

Kentucky (7-6) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 7.5 points or more this season (53.8%) than LSU (5-2) does as a 7.5+-point underdog (71.4%).

The Wildcats sport the same winning percentage against the spread at home (.500) as they do in away games.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Tigers have a lower winning percentage at home (.471, 8-9-0 record) than away (.800, 8-2-0).

Kentucky has nine wins against the spread in 18 conference games this year.

LSU has beaten the spread 11 times in 18 SEC games.

Kentucky vs. LSU: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kentucky has been victorious in 10, or 71.4%, of the 14 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Wildcats have been victorious five times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -285 or better on the moneyline.

LSU has won 7.1% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (1-13).

The Tigers have played in seven games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +230 or longer without earning a win.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Kentucky has a 74% chance of pulling out a win.

Kentucky vs. LSU Head-to-Head Comparison

Kentucky averages 81.2 points per game (66th in college basketball) while giving up 73.7 per outing (176th in college basketball). It has a +233 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 7.5 points per game.

Kentucky's leading scorer, Otega Oweh, ranks 83rd in college basketball putting up 18.2 points per game.

LSU puts up 81.4 points per game (62nd in college basketball) while giving up 78.2 per contest (302nd in college basketball). It has a +99 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 3.2 points per game.

Max Mackinnon paces LSU, averaging 15.2 points per game (286th in college basketball).

The Wildcats rank 60th in the country at 34.5 rebounds per game. That's 4.2 more than the 30.3 their opponents average.

Malachi Moreno paces the team with 6.6 rebounds per game (209th in college basketball play).

The Tigers pull down 34.3 rebounds per game (65th in college basketball) while conceding 31.5 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 2.8 boards per game.

Pablo Tamba averages 7.4 rebounds per game (111th in college basketball) to lead the Tigers.

Kentucky's 102.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 66th in college basketball, and the 93.4 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 133rd in college basketball.

The Tigers' 102.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 81st in college basketball, and the 98.0 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 258th in college basketball.

