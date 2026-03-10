Saint Bonaventure vs La Salle College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for A-10 Tournament

The No. 12 seed La Salle Explorers (9-22, 5-13 A-10) will square off in the A-10 tournament against the No. 13 seed Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (15-16, 4-14 A-10) on Wednesday at PPG Paints Arena, tipping off at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Saint Bonaventure vs. La Salle Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Wednesday, March 11, 2026 Game time: 11:30 a.m. ET

11:30 a.m. ET TV channel: USA

USA Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Saint Bonaventure vs. La Salle Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Saint Bonaventure win (72.5%)

Before you wager on Wednesday's Saint Bonaventure-La Salle spread (Saint Bonaventure -5.5) or over/under (145.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Saint Bonaventure vs. La Salle: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Saint Bonaventure has put together a 10-20-0 ATS record so far this year.

La Salle has won 15 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 15 times.

La Salle covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point underdog or more 44.4% of the time. That's more often than Saint Bonaventure covers as a favorite of 5.5 or more (25%).

The Bonnies have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered three times in 15 games when playing at home, and they've covered six times in 11 games on the road.

Against the spread, the Explorers have performed better at home (9-3-0) than away (5-9-0).

Saint Bonaventure has covered the spread six times in 18 conference games.

La Salle's A-10 record against the spread is 10-8-0.

Saint Bonaventure vs. La Salle: Moneyline Betting Stats

Saint Bonaventure has been victorious in 11, or 57.9%, of the 19 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Bonnies have a mark of 9-5 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -230 or better on the moneyline.

La Salle has been the moneyline underdog 26 total times this season. La Salle has finished 6-20 in those games.

The Explorers have a 2-15 record (winning only 11.8% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +188 or longer.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Saint Bonaventure has a 69.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Saint Bonaventure vs. La Salle Head-to-Head Comparison

Saint Bonaventure outscores opponents by 1.4 points per game (scoring 76.5 per game to rank 163rd in college basketball while giving up 75.1 per contest to rank 217th in college basketball) and has a +44 scoring differential overall.

Saint Bonaventure's leading scorer, Frank Mitchell, ranks 194th in the nation scoring 16.4 points per game.

La Salle's -203 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 66.7 points per game (348th in college basketball) while giving up 73.3 per outing (163rd in college basketball).

Jaeden Marshall's team-leading 12.0 points per game rank him 709th in the country.

The Bonnies win the rebound battle by 3.3 boards on average. They record 32.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 173rd in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 28.8 per contest.

Mitchell leads the team with 10.4 rebounds per game (10th in college basketball action).

The Explorers pull down 31.2 rebounds per game (231st in college basketball), compared to the 30.8 of their opponents.

Rob Dockery leads the Explorers with 6.0 rebounds per game (285th in college basketball).

Saint Bonaventure ranks 143rd in college basketball by averaging 99.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 242nd in college basketball, allowing 97.3 points per 100 possessions.

The Explorers' 88.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 345th in college basketball, and the 96.9 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 229th in college basketball.

