Spurs vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 29

Spurs vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Monday, December 29, 2025

Monday, December 29, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: NBC/Peacock

The Cleveland Cavaliers (17-16) are underdogs (by 5 points) to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (23-8) on Monday, December 29, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET. The matchup's point total is set at 242.5.

Spurs vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -5 242.5 -198 +166

Spurs vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Spurs win (56.4%)

Spurs vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Spurs have compiled a 16-12-3 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Cavaliers are 11-22-0 this year.

This season, Spurs games have hit the over 15 times out of 33 chances.

Cavaliers games this year have hit the over 16 times in 33 opportunities (48.5%).

Against the spread, San Antonio has fared better at home, covering eight times in 14 home games, and eight times in 17 road games.

The Spurs have exceeded the total in a lower percentage of home games (42.9%) than road games (52.9%).

Cleveland has performed better against the spread away (5-9-0) than at home (6-13-0) this year.

Cavaliers games have finished above the over/under less often at home (seven times out of 19) than on the road (nine of 14) this year.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama averages 23.9 points, 11.5 boards and 3.5 assists, shooting 51.8% from the floor and 35.1% from downtown, with 1.4 made treys per game.

Devin Vassell's numbers on the season are 15.3 points, 4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 42.5% from the floor and 38.5% from downtown, with an average of 2.7 made 3-pointers.

De'Aaron Fox's numbers on the season are 21.9 points, 3.8 boards and 6.1 assists per contest, shooting 48.2% from the floor and 39.4% from downtown, with an average of 2.4 made treys.

Stephon Castle's numbers on the season are 18.6 points, 5.1 boards and 7 assists per contest, shooting 50.9% from the field and 28.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 13.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 30.2 points, 4.5 boards and 5.4 assists for the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers get 18.3 points per game from Evan Mobley, plus 9.1 rebounds and 4 assists.

The Cavaliers get 13.4 points per game from Jaylon Tyson, plus 5.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

De'Andre Hunter averages 14.8 points, 4.1 boards and 2.1 assists. He is draining 42.5% of his shots from the field and 31.2% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per game.

The Cavaliers get 13.2 points per game from Jarrett Allen, plus 7.3 boards and 2 assists.

