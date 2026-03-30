Spurs vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 30

Spurs vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Monday, March 30, 2026

Monday, March 30, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: Peacock and FDSSW

The San Antonio Spurs (56-18) host the Chicago Bulls (29-45) after winning three home games in a row. The Spurs are double-digit favorites by 17.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, March 30, 2026. The matchup has an over/under of 243.5 points.

Spurs vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -17.5 243.5 -1587 +900

Spurs vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Spurs win (85.5%)

Spurs vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Spurs have covered the spread 39 times over 73 games with a set spread.

The Bulls are 34-39-1 against the spread this year.

Spurs games have gone over the total 32 times this season.

Bulls games this season have eclipsed the over/under 50% of the time (37 out of 74 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, San Antonio has fared worse at home, covering 16 times in 35 home games, and 23 times in 39 road games.

In home games, the Spurs exceed the total 45.7% of the time (16 of 35 games). They've hit the over in 41% of games on the road (16 of 39 contests).

Against the spread, Chicago has performed better at home (19-18-1) than away (15-21-0).

Bulls games have gone above the over/under 39.5% of the time at home (15 of 38), and 61.1% of the time away (22 of 36).

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 24.2 points, 11.3 boards and 3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 3.1 blocked shots (first in league).

De'Aaron Fox is averaging 18.8 points, 6.3 assists and 3.8 boards.

Stephon Castle averages 16.5 points, 5.1 boards and 7.2 assists.

Keldon Johnson averages 13 points, 5.4 boards and 1.4 assists, shooting 53.3% from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Julian Champagnie averages 11.1 points, 5.7 boards and 1.5 assists, shooting 43.6% from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Bulls Leaders

Josh Giddey averages 17.4 points for the Bulls, plus 8.4 rebounds and 9.2 assists.

The Bulls are receiving 16.4 points, 5.7 boards and 2 assists per game from Matas Buzelis.

Tre Jones averages 13.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He is making 54.5% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Collin Sexton gets the Bulls 15 points, 2 rebounds and 3.3 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.

The Bulls are getting 9.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Isaac Okoro.

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