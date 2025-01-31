Spurs vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 31

Spurs vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Friday, January 31, 2025

Friday, January 31, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: KENS, FDSWI, and WMLW

The San Antonio Spurs (20-24) are 3.5-point underdogs as they try to end a five-game home losing streak when they square off against the Milwaukee Bucks (26-19) on Friday, January 31, 2025 at Frost Bank Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on KENS, FDSWI, and WMLW. The matchup has an over/under set at 230.5 points.

Spurs vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -3.5 230.5 -166 +138

Spurs vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (61.3%)

Spurs vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks have covered the spread 21 times in 45 games with a set spread.

The Spurs are 21-23-0 against the spread this season.

Games involving the Bucks have hit the over 24 times out of 44 chances this season.

Spurs games this season have eclipsed the over/under 54.5% of the time (24 out of 44 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, Milwaukee has a better record against the spread (13-10-1) compared to its ATS record on the road (8-13-0).

When it comes to over/unders, the Bucks hit the over less often at home, as they've eclipsed the total 11 times in 24 opportunities this season (45.8%). In away games, they have hit the over 13 times in 21 opportunities (61.9%).

San Antonio's winning percentage against the spread at home is .417 (10-14-0). On the road, it is .550 (11-9-0).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Spurs' games have finished above the over/under at home (54.2%, 13 of 24) than on the road (55%, 11 of 20).

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.7 points, 5.8 assists and 12.2 boards.

Damian Lillard is averaging 25.3 points, 4.7 boards and 7.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Brook Lopez averages 12.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Taurean Prince averages 7.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2 assists, shooting 45.3% from the field and 45.8% from downtown (fourth in NBA), with 1.7 made treys per game.

Gary Trent Jr. averages 10 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1 assists, shooting 44% from the field and 43.2% from beyond the arc (ninth in NBA), with 2.3 made treys per game.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama's numbers on the season are 24.4 points, 10.8 boards and 3.7 assists per contest. He is also draining 47.7% of his shots from the floor and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.2 triples.

The Spurs are getting 9.4 points, 4.1 boards and 8.2 assists per game from Chris Paul.

Stephon Castle's numbers on the season are 11.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. He is sinking 40.4% of his shots from the floor and 26.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 treys.

The Spurs are receiving 11.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Harrison Barnes.

The Spurs get 12 points per game from Keldon Johnson, plus 4.8 boards and 1.4 assists.

