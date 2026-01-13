Spurs at Thunder Prediction, Best Bets and Player Props

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Oklahoma City Thunder battle the San Antonio Spurs?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Spurs at Thunder Props, Best Bets

Tonight brings us another installment of a budding rivalry between two teams that figure to be West contenders for a while.

Both have been excellent on the defensive end lately, and I like the defenses to win out.

The Thunder being unbelievable on D is nothing new. They led the NBA in defensive rating last season and are doing so again this campaign.

The Spurs, meanwhile, sit second in defensive rating across the last 10 games. Victor Wembanyama is the difference between San Antonio being elite on D and being one of the league's worst defenses. Per PBP Stats, the Spurs allow 105.2 points per 100 possessions with Wemby on the floor, compared to 116.5 points per 100 possessions with him off the court.

OKC's defense feasts on turnovers and turning those turnovers into quick points. But the Spurs have the fifth-lowest turnover rate, and that's been a big reason why they've had so much success against the Thunder this season.

These teams have played three times in 2025-26. The games have averaged 226.3 points, and that's with one outlier game of 240 total points in which the Spurs shot a blistering 44.4% from three and hit 16 triples.

This matchup sets up well for Chet Holmgren to get some looks from deep.

2+ Made Threes 2+ Made Threes Chet Holmgren +126 View more odds in Sportsbook

When Wemby is on the floor for the Spurs, opposing teams take a lot more threes. It makes sense -- Wemby's otherworldly rim protection pushes teams out to the perimeter. With Wemby off the court, the Spurs allow a 37.9% three-point attempt rate. That number spikes to 47.9% when Wemby is on the floor.

Chet isn't a high-volume three-point shooter, taking only 3.7 three-point tries per night. But he's hitting 37.2% from downtown, and he could see higher volume than usual given how teams attack San Antonio when Wemby is playing.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

